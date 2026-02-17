Dutch speaking Interim HR Assistant at JRC European Commission

Manage the procedures for selection and recruitment

Database search

Organisation of interviews

Communication with candidates

Drafting of requests for recruitment

Required to be fluent in English and Dutch, both written and spoken

Proven experience in HR and recruitment support, in a corporate environment

Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) is mandatory

Strong organisational and communication skills

Able to commute daily to Petten, Netherlands

We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the Joint Research Centre which is the scientific and technical research laboratory of the European Union and part of the European Commission. It is a directorate-general, and provides scientific advice and the technical know-how for supporting EU policies.They are now looking for an HR Assistant to join them on a 6-month temporary (Interim) contract, working 32 to 40 hours depending on your availability. The office is based in Petten, north of Amsterdam. Teleworking up is permitted up to 20% of weekly working time with prior notification and approval from the line manager. Teleworking beyond 20% to maximum of 60% necessitates a formal agreement with the line manager, specifying the chosen teleworking days.You would support the team with HR and recruitment and will provide assistance in their day-to-day activities. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.