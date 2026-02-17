Dutch speaking Interim HR Assistant at JRC European Commission
Petten
Dutch, English
32 to 40
About this role
We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the Joint Research Centre which is the scientific and technical research laboratory of the European Union and part of the European Commission. It is a directorate-general, and provides scientific advice and the technical know-how for supporting EU policies.
They are now looking for an HR Assistant to join them on a 6-month temporary (Interim) contract, working 32 to 40 hours depending on your availability. The office is based in Petten, north of Amsterdam. Teleworking up is permitted up to 20% of weekly working time with prior notification and approval from the line manager. Teleworking beyond 20% to maximum of 60% necessitates a formal agreement with the line manager, specifying the chosen teleworking days.
You would support the team with HR and recruitment and will provide assistance in their day-to-day activities. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Manage the procedures for selection and recruitment
- Database search
- Organisation of interviews
- Communication with candidates
- Drafting of requests for recruitment
Profile:
- Required to be fluent in English and Dutch, both written and spoken
- Proven experience in HR and recruitment support, in a corporate environment
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) is mandatory
- Strong organisational and communication skills
- Able to commute daily to Petten, Netherlands
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English, HR assistant, human resources, recruitment support HR coordinator EU institution
Salary
€3100 - €3500 per month
