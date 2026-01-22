Customer Operations Coordinator | German
Posted on January 22, 2026
Moerdijk
German
Posted on January 22, 2026
About this role
As a Customer Operations Coordinator, you’ll be responsible for managing daily order flows, stock monitoring, and information accuracy within a fast-paced international environment. You act as the key contact point between suppliers, transport partners, and internal departments, ensuring that orders are processed smoothly and deliveries happen according to plan.
You’ll work primarily with data and systems, ensuring that all operational processes run smoothly and accurately. This role focuses on structured, detail-oriented, and proactive operational coordination, rather than commercial sales or logistics planning.This is a full-time, office-based position, offering the opportunity to be part of a dedicated and supportive operations team with a shared goal: excellence in service delivery.
Your responsibilities include:
You’ll work primarily with data and systems, ensuring that all operational processes run smoothly and accurately. This role focuses on structured, detail-oriented, and proactive operational coordination, rather than commercial sales or logistics planning.This is a full-time, office-based position, offering the opportunity to be part of a dedicated and supportive operations team with a shared goal: excellence in service delivery.
Your responsibilities include:
- Acting as the main operational contact between clients, suppliers, and transport partners
- Managing and processing daily orders in a real-time system
- Monitoring stock levels and ensuring product availability and accuracy
- Detecting and resolving potential issues proactively (e.g., delayed shipments, order discrepancies)
- Collaborating with quality control, warehouse, and planning teams to ensure smooth execution
- Maintaining precise order documentation and data integrity across systems
- Supporting process improvement initiatives and contributing to team efficiency
- Strong communicator with a direct and clear communication style
- Shift work and occasionally working weekend shifts (approximately every 5–6 weeks, compensated with time off)
Requirements
- Experience in a structured administrative or customer operations environment (e.g., order management, back office, insurance, customer support, or similar)
- Strong affinity with systems, processes, and accurate data handling
- Languages: Excellent command of German (C1/C2 ) and English.
- Advanced computer literacy, particularly with Excel and ERP systems
- Highly accurate, detail-oriented, and methodical in your work
- Analytical and solution-oriented mindset
- Strong communicator - professional, calm, and clear under pressure
- Enjoys working with structured processes, routines, and data-driven tasks, focusing on operational coordination and administrative excellence.
- Reliable team player with a proactive attitude
- Own transport preferred due to limited access by public transport
You will thrive in this role if you are highly organized, detail-oriented, and enjoy working with structured processes and data. You take pride in accuracy, can make quick, informed decisions, and are comfortable working independently while collaborating effectively with your team. This position is ideal for professionals who enjoy operational coordination and ensuring smooth, reliable workflows.
If you see yourself in this role and are excited to make an impact, we welcome your application.
The company
Our client is a growing international logistics service provider that specializes in managing the flow of fresh produce across Europe. The organization plays a key role in ensuring products arrive in perfect condition, on time, and according to strict quality standards. With a flat structure and a collaborative team culture, the company values precision, accountability, and a proactive mindset. Employees are encouraged to take ownership, work together, and continuously improve internal processes.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Moerdijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Customer and Claims Support | Dutch