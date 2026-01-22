Customer Operations Coordinator | German

Experience in a structured administrative or customer operations environment (e.g., order management, back office, insurance, customer support, or similar)

Strong affinity with systems, processes, and accurate data handling

Languages: Excellent command of German (C1/C2 ) and English.

and English. Advanced computer literacy, particularly with Excel and ERP systems

Highly accurate, detail-oriented, and methodical in your work

Analytical and solution-oriented mindset

Strong communicator - professional, calm, and clear under pressure

Enjoys working with structured processes, routines, and data-driven tasks, focusing on operational coordination and administrative excellence.

Reliable team player with a proactive attitude

Own transport preferred due to limited access by public transport

You will thrive in this role if you are highly organized, detail-oriented, and enjoy working with structured processes and data. You take pride in accuracy, can make quick, informed decisions, and are comfortable working independently while collaborating effectively with your team. This position is ideal for professionals who enjoy operational coordination and ensuring smooth, reliable workflows.If you see yourself in this role and are excited to make an impact, we welcome your application.