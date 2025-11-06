Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English

Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English

Posted on November 6, 2025
De Meern
Posted on November 6, 2025

About this role

Are you a detail-oriented financial administrator with strong client management skills? We're looking for a temporary Back Office Support Officer on behalf of our client, an established European financial services provider specializing in working capital solutions for SMEs.

Key Responsibilities

Accounts Receivable Management

  • Collect outstanding payments from customers through phone calls and other communication methods
  • Contact domestic and international debtors regarding overdue accounts
  • Follow up on payment arrangements according to the agreed terms
  • Process incoming payments accurately in the company system
  • Maintain complete and accurate accounts receivable administration

Administrative Support

  • Record collected information and customer interactions in the system for ongoing follow-up
  • Handle and respond to incoming email communications
  • Enter and process new invoices and credit notes from clients
  • Support back office operations with various administrative tasks as needed
  • Collaborate with team members on general administrative duties

Customer Communication

  • Maintain primarily verbal but also written contact with international debtors
  • Provide professional and persistent follow-up on outstanding accounts
  • Represent the organization professionally in all customer interactions
  • Support customer service activities related to payment processing

Qualifications & Skills

  • Completed MBO level 3-4 education in a financial direction or equivalent professional experience
  • Native-level of Dutch and fluent English, both spoken and written. Fluency in French, German, Italian, or Spanish is a plus
  • Previous experience with accounts receivable processes
  • Strong communication capabilities for phone and email interactions
  • Client-focused approach with good phone manner and persistence
  • Team player mindset with collaborative working style
  • Proactive attitude with critical thinking and attention to accuracy

What We Offer

  • 6-month temporary contract with potential for extension
  • Flexible working hours (32-40h per week)
  • Salary range of €2,800-€3,000 gross per month 
  • Commuting allowance provided
  • Exposure to international financial services operations
  • Informal and international work environment
  • Opportunity to work with customers across multiple European countries

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€2,800 - €3,000 Per Month
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in De Meern delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Commercial Support | German
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position