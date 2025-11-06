Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English

Are you a detail-oriented financial administrator with strong client management skills? We're looking for a temporary Back Office Support Officer on behalf of our client, an established European financial services provider specializing in working capital solutions for SMEs.

Key Responsibilities

Accounts Receivable Management

Collect outstanding payments from customers through phone calls and other communication methods

Contact domestic and international debtors regarding overdue accounts

Follow up on payment arrangements according to the agreed terms

Process incoming payments accurately in the company system

Maintain complete and accurate accounts receivable administration

Administrative Support

Record collected information and customer interactions in the system for ongoing follow-up

Handle and respond to incoming email communications

Enter and process new invoices and credit notes from clients

Support back office operations with various administrative tasks as needed

Collaborate with team members on general administrative duties

Customer Communication

Maintain primarily verbal but also written contact with international debtors

Provide professional and persistent follow-up on outstanding accounts

Represent the organization professionally in all customer interactions

Support customer service activities related to payment processing

Qualifications & Skills

Completed MBO level 3-4 education in a financial direction or equivalent professional experience

Native-level of Dutch and fluent English, both spoken and written. Fluency in French, German, Italian, or Spanish is a plus

Previous experience with accounts receivable processes

Strong communication capabilities for phone and email interactions

Client-focused approach with good phone manner and persistence

Team player mindset with collaborative working style

Proactive attitude with critical thinking and attention to accuracy

What We Offer

6-month temporary contract with potential for extension

Flexible working hours (32-40h per week)

Salary range of €2,800-€3,000 gross per month

Commuting allowance provided

Exposure to international financial services operations

Informal and international work environment

Opportunity to work with customers across multiple European countries

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.