Back Office Support Officer | Dutch & English
Posted on November 6, 2025
De Meern
About this role
Are you a detail-oriented financial administrator with strong client management skills? We're looking for a temporary Back Office Support Officer on behalf of our client, an established European financial services provider specializing in working capital solutions for SMEs.
Key Responsibilities
Accounts Receivable Management
- Collect outstanding payments from customers through phone calls and other communication methods
- Contact domestic and international debtors regarding overdue accounts
- Follow up on payment arrangements according to the agreed terms
- Process incoming payments accurately in the company system
- Maintain complete and accurate accounts receivable administration
Administrative Support
- Record collected information and customer interactions in the system for ongoing follow-up
- Handle and respond to incoming email communications
- Enter and process new invoices and credit notes from clients
- Support back office operations with various administrative tasks as needed
- Collaborate with team members on general administrative duties
Customer Communication
- Maintain primarily verbal but also written contact with international debtors
- Provide professional and persistent follow-up on outstanding accounts
- Represent the organization professionally in all customer interactions
- Support customer service activities related to payment processing
Qualifications & Skills
- Completed MBO level 3-4 education in a financial direction or equivalent professional experience
- Native-level of Dutch and fluent English, both spoken and written. Fluency in French, German, Italian, or Spanish is a plus
- Previous experience with accounts receivable processes
- Strong communication capabilities for phone and email interactions
- Client-focused approach with good phone manner and persistence
- Team player mindset with collaborative working style
- Proactive attitude with critical thinking and attention to accuracy
What We Offer
- 6-month temporary contract with potential for extension
- Flexible working hours (32-40h per week)
- Salary range of €2,800-€3,000 gross per month
- Commuting allowance provided
- Exposure to international financial services operations
- Informal and international work environment
- Opportunity to work with customers across multiple European countries
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
