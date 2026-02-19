Administrative Customer Assistant | Serbian & Croatian
Posted on February 19, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on February 19, 2026
About this role
If you speak Serbian and/or Croatian and would like to join a dynamic, International company based in Utrecht – have a look at the job opportunity we are offering!
Our client operates in the tax industry in the majority of EU countries and provides high-quality service and a level of professionalism for their B2B clients. The company has a great multicultural environment, a close-knit team, diverse and motivating tasks, and stable career development!
Responsibilities:
- To achieve maximum refunds for our customers by processing their tax claims speedily and correctly.
- To deliver excellent service to both internal and external relations, and to ensure staying up to date with relevant knowledge and skills in the Customer Operations area.
- To work closely and support each other and other parts of the business in times of deadlines.
Requirements:
- Fluency in Serbian and/or Croatian and English, both written and spoken
- 1 to 2 years in financial, administrative, or customer service roles within an international environment
- SAP experience is a plus
- Microsoft Office skills
- Enthusiastic, team player, flexible
- Service-minded, results-driven, and with an eye for detail
What’s in it for you?
- Salary: 2600 gross p/m
- Friendly and international work environment
- Pension & WGA insurance
- Transport reimbursement
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands.
The post Administrative Customer Assistant | Serbian & Croatian appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€2,600
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Refund Assistant | Croatian or Serbian
Facility Coordinator | Dutch & English | Utrecht Area
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)