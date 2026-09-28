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Win and Swim: Adult swimming lessons in Amsterdam

Win and Swim: Adult swimming lessons in Amsterdam

Win and Swim Amsterdam
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In a country where water is never more than a few streets away, swimming isn't a hobby. It's a basic skill, and plenty of adults arrive in the Netherlands without it. Win and Swim teaches those adults to swim, in English, in small groups in Amsterdam-Noord.

Adult swimming lessons in Amsterdam for every level

The school runs three group levels, and adults join at the one matching what they can already do. Beginners start alongside people who have never swum a length. Intermediates arrive able to swim a length and leave with freestyle technique that holds together.

Advanced swimmers come to sharpen technique and build distance, often with an open water event in mind.

Groups stay small on purpose. An hour of coaching split five ways is a different lesson from an hour split 15 ways. 

The question almost every adult asks first is how long this takes. The honest answer depends on where you start and how often you show up, and the school has put real numbers on it based on the adults it has taught.

Win and Swim

Level Who it's for Group size
Beginner Never learned, or can't yet swim a full length  Max 5
Intermediate Can swim a length but it feels tiring, wants better freestyle technique  Max 7
Advanced Has the strokes, wants speed, distance or open water Max 7

Learning to swim as an adult in the Netherlands

Around 98 percent of Dutch youngsters hold at least one swimming diploma, according to the Nationale Raad Zwemveiligheid, the national water safety council. That number explains something internationals notice fast: everyone around them learned this as a child, and nobody thinks to mention it.
 
Adults who missed that window tend to assume it has closed. It hasn't. Win and Swim has taught 200+ adults, most of whom turned up convinced they were too old or too far behind to start. Adults face no Dutch diploma requirement either, something the school explains in full on its blog.

Learning to swim when water scares you

For some adults, the obstacle isn't technique. It's the deep end. Fear of water keeps people out of pools for decades, and it doesn't respond well to being told to relax.

The school's lessons for aquaphobia begin in shallow water at whatever pace the swimmer sets. Nobody is pushed under, and nobody is hurried into deep water. A first session is often just about standing chest-deep and learning to breathe out.

Win and Swim Courses

Swimming lessons in Amsterdam-Noord

Lessons run at the school's home pool in Amsterdam-Noord: a heated 25-metre pool at Friendship Sport Centre on Beemsterstraat, with changing rooms and free parking outside. Every lesson is taught in English, which is how most internationals find the school to begin with. Swimmers who need something outside the group timetable can also arrange private or at-home lessons.

The coaching has 30+ five-star Google reviews from adults who learned there.

Book a try-out lesson with Win and Swim

Most people start with a discounted try-out lesson: one session, no package, no commitment. It's an hour in the water with a coach, which is usually enough to tell whether the group and the pace suit you.

Current rates for all three levels are listed online, and questions can go straight to the team.

Book a try-out lesson

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