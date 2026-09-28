Win and Swim: Adult swimming lessons in Amsterdam

In a country where water is never more than a few streets away, swimming isn't a hobby. It's a basic skill, and plenty of adults arrive in the Netherlands without it. Win and Swim teaches those adults to swim, in English, in small groups in Amsterdam-Noord. Adult swimming lessons in Amsterdam for every level The school runs three group levels, and adults join at the one matching what they can already do. Beginners start alongside people who have never swum a length. Intermediates arrive able to swim a length and leave with freestyle technique that holds together. Advanced swimmers come to sharpen technique and build distance, often with an open water event in mind. Groups stay small on purpose. An hour of coaching split five ways is a different lesson from an hour split 15 ways.

The question almost every adult asks first is how long this takes. The honest answer depends on where you start and how often you show up, and the school has put real numbers on it based on the adults it has taught. Level Who it's for Group size Beginner Never learned, or can't yet swim a full length Max 5 Intermediate Can swim a length but it feels tiring, wants better freestyle technique Max 7 Advanced Has the strokes, wants speed, distance or open water Max 7 Learning to swim as an adult in the Netherlands Around 98 percent of Dutch youngsters hold at least one swimming diploma, according to the Nationale Raad Zwemveiligheid, the national water safety council. That number explains something internationals notice fast: everyone around them learned this as a child, and nobody thinks to mention it.



Adults who missed that window tend to assume it has closed. It hasn't. Win and Swim has taught 200+ adults, most of whom turned up convinced they were too old or too far behind to start. Adults face no Dutch diploma requirement either, something the school explains in full on its blog. Learning to swim when water scares you For some adults, the obstacle isn't technique. It's the deep end. Fear of water keeps people out of pools for decades, and it doesn't respond well to being told to relax. The school's lessons for aquaphobia begin in shallow water at whatever pace the swimmer sets. Nobody is pushed under, and nobody is hurried into deep water. A first session is often just about standing chest-deep and learning to breathe out.