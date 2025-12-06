Utrecht crowned most bicycle-friendly city in global ranking

The Dutch city of Utrecht has been named the most bike-friendly city in the world in the 2025 Copenhagenize Index.

Copenhagenize Index 2025

Every year, the Copenhagenize Index ranks several global cities to determine which have made cycling the safest, most convenient, and most mainstream. The study is considered the “most comprehensive and holistic ranking of bicycle-friendly cities in the world”.

The 2025 edition of the ranking looks at 100 cities across 44 different countries, assessing them based on 13 indicators in three main categories:

Safe and connected infrastructure: bicycle infrastructures, bicycle parking areas, traffic calming and safety.

Usage and reach: bicycle modal share, modal share growth, women’s share of bicycle trips, bike share systems and cargo bikes

Policy and support: political commitment, advocacy, image of the bicycle and urban planning.

In this year’s ranking, Utrecht took the number one spot as the most bicycle-friendly city in the world, with Copenhagen and Ghent rounding out the top three.