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Over half of Dutch fans are less excited about World Cup due to Trump

Over half of Dutch fans are less excited about World Cup due to Trump

Nattawit Khomsanit / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

More than half of Dutch football fans say their enthusiasm for the upcoming World Cup has been dampened by the political climate in the United States. A new survey reveals that the presence of President Donald Trump is slowing down traditional "Oranje fever" ahead of the tournament.

Survey highlights falling interest and planned boycotts

A representative survey carried out by the Panel Inzicht agency for the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad found that 54 percent of Dutch fans feel less excited about the competition. The tournament, which is being hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, appears to be struggling to generate momentum in the Netherlands.

Separate research conducted by the EenVandaag Opinion Panel among more than 20.000 respondents indicates that 10 percent of national team supporters plan to completely boycott the broadcasts. This broadcast boycott rate is higher than those recorded for the previous tournaments in Russia and Qatar.

Concerns over sportswashing and political promotion

Those critical of the hosting arrangements express worry that the matches risk becoming a platform for political self-promotion. A common complaint among respondents is that US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino might use the event to boost their public image.

Many fans have drawn comparisons to the political environment surrounding Qatar, arguing that the overlap between sport and politics detracts from the game. Explaining their decision to skip the broadcasts, one respondent told EenVandaag, “We should not give 'problematic countries' the opportunity to engage in sportswashing.”

Pushing back against calls for a tournament boycott

Conversely, several fans and commentators argue that sports and politics should be kept separate. Some supporters feel that Dutch broadcasters focus too heavily on criticisms of the host nation rather than the football itself.

Speaking on NPO Radio 1, author and columnist Simon Kuper dismissed the boycott campaigns as misguided, stating that political controversies usually fade quickly. Defending the event, Kuper noted, “You must not ruin the World Cup, because it does not belong to Trump and it does not belong to Infantino. FIFA may organize and monetize the event, but the World Cup belongs to all of us.”

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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