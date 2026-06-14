More than half of Dutch football fans say their enthusiasm for the upcoming World Cup has been dampened by the political climate in the United States. A new survey reveals that the presence of President Donald Trump is slowing down traditional "Oranje fever" ahead of the tournament.

Survey highlights falling interest and planned boycotts

A representative survey carried out by the Panel Inzicht agency for the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad found that 54 percent of Dutch fans feel less excited about the competition. The tournament, which is being hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, appears to be struggling to generate momentum in the Netherlands.

Separate research conducted by the EenVandaag Opinion Panel among more than 20.000 respondents indicates that 10 percent of national team supporters plan to completely boycott the broadcasts. This broadcast boycott rate is higher than those recorded for the previous tournaments in Russia and Qatar.

Concerns over sportswashing and political promotion

Those critical of the hosting arrangements express worry that the matches risk becoming a platform for political self-promotion. A common complaint among respondents is that US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino might use the event to boost their public image.