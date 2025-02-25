Home
Win VIP tickets to Mozart Requiem performances in the Netherlands

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are: Shania Tac and Monika Rutkowska

IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Mozart’s Requiem, performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.

To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: what, in your opinion, is the best classical piece of all time? Also, if you won tickets, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert?

Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets

Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners!

Which concert?

Mozart’s Requiem (May 10 - June 1, 2025)

Where?

The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.

Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert

There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.

About the concert

Beleef Klassiek presents Mozart's Requiem along with some other exquisite masterpieces for orchestra and choir written by Mozart. Performers include Olga Zinovieva as soprano and Thilo Dahlmann as bass, along with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. 

Experience a dazzling performance with the finest voices from the world of classical music, with an orchestra of international specialists, playing on authentic period instruments. Enjoy listening to the magnificent arias, performed by soloists of international renown.

Mozart Requiem concert dates 2025

  • Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, May 10, 2025, 2.45pm*
  • Den Haag, Grote Kerk, Sunday, May 11, 2025, 4.15pm
  • Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Friday, May 16, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, May 17, 2025, 4.15pm
  • Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Thursday, May 22, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, May 24, 2025, 4.15pm
  • Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, May 31, 2025, 4.15pm
  • Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, June 1, 2025, 4.15pm

* Free masterclass before the concert

Discount for participants

If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!

Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now! Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and a surtax of 5 euros at Concertgebouw and AFAS Theatre concerts.

After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!

