Win VIP tickets to Mozart Requiem performances in the Netherlands
IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Mozart’s Requiem, performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.
Mozart’s Requiem (May 10 - June 1, 2025)
The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.
There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.
About the concert
Beleef Klassiek presents Mozart's Requiem along with some other exquisite masterpieces for orchestra and choir written by Mozart. Performers include Olga Zinovieva as soprano and Thilo Dahlmann as bass, along with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands.
Experience a dazzling performance with the finest voices from the world of classical music, with an orchestra of international specialists, playing on authentic period instruments. Enjoy listening to the magnificent arias, performed by soloists of international renown.
Mozart Requiem concert dates 2025
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, May 10, 2025, 2.45pm*
- Den Haag, Grote Kerk, Sunday, May 11, 2025, 4.15pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Friday, May 16, 2025, 7.30pm
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, May 17, 2025, 4.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Thursday, May 22, 2025, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, May 24, 2025, 4.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, 7.30pm
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, May 31, 2025, 4.15pm
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, June 1, 2025, 4.15pm
* Free masterclass before the concert
Discount for participants
If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now! Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and a surtax of 5 euros at Concertgebouw and AFAS Theatre concerts.
After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!