Win VIP tickets to Mozart Requiem performances in the Netherlands

IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Mozart’s Requiem, performed by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: what, in your opinion, is the best classical piece of all time? Also, if you won tickets, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert? Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners! Which concert? Mozart’s Requiem (May 10 - June 1, 2025)

Where? The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more. Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website. About the concert Beleef Klassiek presents Mozart's Requiem along with some other exquisite masterpieces for orchestra and choir written by Mozart. Performers include Olga Zinovieva as soprano and Thilo Dahlmann as bass, along with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. Experience a dazzling performance with the finest voices from the world of classical music, with an orchestra of international specialists, playing on authentic period instruments. Enjoy listening to the magnificent arias, performed by soloists of international renown.