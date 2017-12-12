Home
Win two double tickets to 'Simon' with English subtitles at EYE

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two double tickets to "Simon," a Dutch film with English subtitles at the EYE Film Institute

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you’d like to win!

Details

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Venue: EYE FIlm Institute
  • Address: IJpromenade 1, 1031 KT
  • Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2013
  • Time: 7pm
  • More information online here

About the film  
"Simon" (2004) follows an unlikely friendship between Simon, an Amsterdam coffee shop owner, and Camiel, a conventionalist and gay, dentistry student. Camiel is drawn into Simon’s libertine world and their friendship weaves an unexpected path until they are reunited a decade later by Camiel’s partner Bram.

