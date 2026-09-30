Win tickets to Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

Looking for an unforgettable evening in Amsterdam? On October 7, Piano Nights returns to the Concertgebouw, bringing together breathtaking piano music, world-class performers and the unique atmosphere of one of the world's most renowned concert halls.

Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

From timeless masterpieces by Chopin and Liszt to contemporary favourites by the New York-based composer Eric Christian, along with renowned pianist Nino Gvetadze, Piano Nights is a celebration of the piano in all its beauty. Expect an inspiring performance filled with emotion, virtuosity and stories behind the music, making this the perfect introduction for newcomers and a must-see experience for seasoned music lovers alike.

There is something truly magical about hearing live piano music in the Concertgebouw's iconic Main Hall. As the notes fill the hall's world-famous acoustics, you'll be transported away from the bustle of daily life and into an evening of pure musical enjoyment. To make the experience even more special, guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary drink after the concert.

Enter for a chance to hear them for free

Want to experience it for yourself? IamExpat is giving away 5x2 tickets to Piano Nights on October 7.