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Win tickets to Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

Win tickets to Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

Piano Nights 2026 Concerts

Image credit: © Eduardus Lee

Win tickets to Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

Closing Date:

Looking for an unforgettable evening in Amsterdam? On October 7, Piano Nights returns to the Concertgebouw, bringing together breathtaking piano music, world-class performers and the unique atmosphere of one of the world's most renowned concert halls.

Piano Nights at the Concertgebouw

From timeless masterpieces by Chopin and Liszt to contemporary favourites by the New York-based composer Eric Christian, along with renowned pianist Nino Gvetadze, Piano Nights is a celebration of the piano in all its beauty. Expect an inspiring performance filled with emotion, virtuosity and stories behind the music, making this the perfect introduction for newcomers and a must-see experience for seasoned music lovers alike.

There is something truly magical about hearing live piano music in the Concertgebouw's iconic Main Hall. As the notes fill the hall's world-famous acoustics, you'll be transported away from the bustle of daily life and into an evening of pure musical enjoyment. To make the experience even more special, guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary drink after the concert.

Enter for a chance to hear them for free

Want to experience it for yourself? IamExpat is giving away 5x2 tickets to Piano Nights on October 7.

  • Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
  • When: Wednesday, October 7,  8.15pm
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
  • Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website.

Don't miss your chance - enter the giveaway today!

Don't miss your chance to enjoy an extraordinary night of music in one of Amsterdam's most spectacular venues. Enter the giveaway today, and you could be among the lucky winners attending this exceptional concert.

Winners will be selected and contacted by email by IamExpat no later than October 5. If you do not receive an email, unfortunately, you are not selected this time. No correspondence can be entered into regarding the outcome of this giveaway. Good luck! 

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