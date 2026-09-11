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Albert Dolmans Art Academy: Grand Opening at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

Albert Dolmans Art Academy: Grand Opening at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

Albert Dolmans Art Academy: Grand Opening at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

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Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21, 3055 WJ Rotterdam
Free (registration required)
Reserve your place today

On October 1, 2026, Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam will officially open the Albert Dolmans Art Academy, a new dedicated space for creativity, artistic exploration, and visual arts education.

A new home for visual arts in Rotterdam

NAISR warmly invites families, artists, neighbours, and members of Rotterdam's creative community to join them in celebrating the legacy of the late Albert Dolmans, the Dutch-American painter and long-time Hillegersberg resident whose work and community spirit continue to inspire generations.

The academy has been made possible through the generous support of the W.K. Gordon Scholarship Fund, whose donation will help nurture young artists and encourage students to pursue their passion for the visual arts. The school is also honoured to display four original paintings donated by Albert's partner, Sheila Gazaleh, offering visitors a special opportunity to experience his work up close.

Art Academy

Investing in arts education

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam is a small school with a big heart. They believe that creativity is an essential part of a well-rounded education and helps students develop confidence, curiosity, resilience and self-expression.

"Visual arts help students see the world differently, communicate their ideas, and develop the creative thinking skills that will serve them throughout their lives," says Alison Lipp, principal of Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam. "The Albert Dolmans Art Academy is a wonderful addition to our school and a lasting tribute to an artist whose legacy will inspire our students for years to come."

The academy reflects their ongoing investment in arts education. Alongside a dedicated creative space and a newly installed ceramic kiln, students will have opportunities to explore a wide range of artistic disciplines while developing practical and portfolio-based skills.

Visual arts in the IB Diploma Programme

As an international school in Rotterdam offering visual arts through both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP), Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam supports students who want to develop their creativity alongside their academic and career goals.

Visual arts can provide students with valuable opportunities to develop creative thinking, research, critical analysis, experimentation and portfolio development - skills that can support further study at university and creative careers beyond school.

The new academy will further strengthen the school's commitment to providing students with meaningful opportunities to explore and develop their artistic potential.

Art Academy Rotterdam

Celebrating Albert Dolmans' legacy

The opening of the Albert Dolmans Art Academy is about more than creating a new space for art. It is a celebration of art, community, creativity, and the importance of nurturing the next generation of creative thinkers.

By bringing Albert Dolmans' work into the school, NAISR hopes to give its students a lasting connection to an artist who was deeply connected to the local Rotterdam community.

Join the Grand Opening

Here are the practical details about the Grand Opening of the Albert Dolmans Art Academy:

  • Date: October 1, 2026
  • Time: 4pm-5.30pm
  • Location: Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam

Whether you are an artist, educator, parent, student, or simply someone who values the arts, NAISR would be delighted to welcome you at its Grand Opening event.

Reserve your place at the grand opening at NAISR

Together, let's celebrate Albert Dolmans' legacy and champion the future of Visual Arts education in Rotterdam. Reserve your place today.

Reserve your place today
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