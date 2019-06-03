IamExpat is offering five pairs of tickets to the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra at the Concertgebouw on June 7-8, 2019.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

Enter for a chance to hear them for free

Where: Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 at 8.15pm

Number of pairs of tickets available: 5

Find out more about this performance on the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra website.

About the performance

It has become a tradition for the chief conductor of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, Marc Albrecht, to conduct one of Bruckner's symphonies every year. During these concerts on June 7-8, he will conduct Bruckner's Symphony No. 7.

Critically acclaimed pianist Martin Helmchen will play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22. Apart from Mozart’s usual formal perfection and melodic genius, this concerto is especially noteworthy for its colourful woodwind writing, which employs clarinets instead of the oboes expected in an orchestra of this era.