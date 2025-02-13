Home
Win tickets to the improvisational theatre festival IMPRO Amsterdam

Win tickets to the improvisational theatre festival IMPRO Amsterdam

Win tickets to the improvisational theatre festival IMPRO Amsterdam

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are: Urte and Insha 

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam.

You could be a lucky winner!

  • Where: Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK, Amsterdam
  • When: February 16
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
  • Find out more about IMPRO Amsterdam

IMPRO Amsterdam shows on Sunday, February 16 

Here are the improv shows taking place on on Sunday, February 16. You could be attending one of them for free! Enter the giveaway to be in with a chance!

The Wadsworth Constant

  • Physical, dreamlike comedy 
  • 7.45pm-8.45pm 

Whispering Fjords

  • An improvised Nordic drama
  • 9.15pm-10.15pm

The Allegory of the Cave

  • Shadow theatre inspired by mythology and folklore
  • 10.30pm-11pm

IMPRO Amsterdam celebrates 30 years

IMPRO Amsterdam, Europe’s largest English-language improvised theatre festival, returns to the Zonnehuis in February 2025 with its most diverse programme yet, proving that improv can be funny, smart, sexy, emotional and universal. 

Get immersed in unscripted theatre ranging from tear-jerking drama to hilarious comedy. Besides the main performances, there is much more to experience, such as daily late-night shows, workshops, an open stage and talks.

Hundreds of improvisational comics, actors, teachers and fans will descend on Tuindorp in Amsterdam Noord to enjoy the festival’s 30th anniversary programme, packed full of shows, workshops and surprise pop-up events. 

impro-amsterdam-30-years.png

Something for everyone at IMPRO Amsterdam

IMPRO Amsterdam 2025’s show schedule offers something for everyone, such as improvised Jane Austin, science fiction, explorations of intimacy, and a completely made-up Star Trek-inspired musical.

Improvisational theatre is a lot of fun to watch, but it’s even more fun to have a go yourself, though experience may be required for some of the courses. A great variety of workshops are on offer during the festival, all taught by international actors. 

There will also be open jams to kickstart several of the evenings, giving players and fans a chance to get onstage, perhaps for the first time, on subjects such as duo improv, physical comedy or simply being a daredevil on stage.

impro-amsterdam-actors.jpg

Enter to win

Be in with a chance of winning tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam, taking place at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam.  Follow IMPRO Amsterdam on Instagram and Facebook.

More Giveaways

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
