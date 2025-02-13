Win tickets to the improvisational theatre festival IMPRO Amsterdam

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam at the Zonnehuis Theater in Amsterdam. To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should win!

You could be a lucky winner!

Where: Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK, Amsterdam

When: February 16

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

Find out more about IMPRO Amsterdam

IMPRO Amsterdam shows on Sunday, February 16

Here are the improv shows taking place on on Sunday, February 16. You could be attending one of them for free! Enter the giveaway to be in with a chance!

The Wadsworth Constant

Physical, dreamlike comedy

7.45pm-8.45pm

Whispering Fjords

An improvised Nordic drama

9.15pm-10.15pm

The Allegory of the Cave

Shadow theatre inspired by mythology and folklore

10.30pm-11pm

IMPRO Amsterdam celebrates 30 years

IMPRO Amsterdam, Europe’s largest English-language improvised theatre festival, returns to the Zonnehuis in February 2025 with its most diverse programme yet, proving that improv can be funny, smart, sexy, emotional and universal.

Get immersed in unscripted theatre ranging from tear-jerking drama to hilarious comedy. Besides the main performances, there is much more to experience, such as daily late-night shows, workshops, an open stage and talks.