Win tickets to The Future is Now | Talk by Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum

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Get informed, reflect and open your mind at The Future is Now | Propaganda & Fake news talk in Amsterdam by speaker Anne Applebaum, a Pulitzer prize-winner.

Where: Rode Hoed, Keizersgracht 102, 1015 CV ​​​​​​ Amsterdam

Rode Hoed, Keizersgracht 102, 1015 CV ​​​​​​ Amsterdam When: February 10, 2020

February 10, 2020 Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

2 Find out more about The Future is Now event, guest speaker Anne Applebaum and moderator Daan Roovers on the Rode Hoed website.

Kick-off event of The Future is Now

Ten years ago, the idea that fake news and disinformation might become a problem for Western nations seemed far-fetched.