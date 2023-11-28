Win tickets to The Future is Now | Talk by Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum
Win tickets to The Future is Now | Talk by Pulitzer prize-winner Anne Applebaum
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The winners are:
- Mariana Vareta
- Arnab Sinha
IamExpat is offering two pairs of free tickets to The Future is Now | Propaganda & Fake news talk by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Anne Applebaum.
To be in with a chance of winning, tell us (in 100 words or less) why you think you should be there!
You could be one of the lucky winners
Get informed, reflect and open your mind at The Future is Now | Propaganda & Fake news talk in Amsterdam by speaker Anne Applebaum, a Pulitzer prize-winner.
- Where: Rode Hoed, Keizersgracht 102, 1015 CV Amsterdam
- When: February 10, 2020
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
- Find out more about The Future is Now event, guest speaker Anne Applebaum and moderator Daan Roovers on the Rode Hoed website.
Kick-off event of The Future is Now
Ten years ago, the idea that fake news and disinformation might become a problem for Western nations seemed far-fetched.
Today, it has become one of the major issues challenging democracies. Its effects undermine voters’ abilities to make well-informed political choices and weaken the trust in democratic institutions. Exploring the relationship between information, the exchange of opinions and political discourse is therefore very urgent and of vital importance.
At the kick-off event of The Future is Now, we examine the status of (dis)information and the implosion of trust in democratic institutions. How can we prepare ourselves for the post-fake news age?
The guest speaker is Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic columnist, Pulitzer-Prize winning historian and professor of practice at the London School of Economics. She is a renowned expert in the research and analysis of propaganda and polarisation, and the impact this has on our social and political community.
The moderator, Daan Roovers, "Thinker Laureate" of the Netherlands, invites global thinkers, eminent philosophers and experts to reflect on the biggest global challenges of our time.