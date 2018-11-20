Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

IamExpat is offering three pairs of passes to the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival in The Hague on November 7-11.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there, and which date you prefer!

You could be one of three lucky winners

Where: Filmhuis Den Haag, Spui 191, 2511 BN, The Hague

Filmhuis Den Haag, Spui 191, 2511 BN, The Hague When: November 7-11

November 7-11 Number of pairs of tickets available: 3

3 Find out more about this performance on the ENFF website

Outstanding films at Eastern Neighbours Film Festival

Eastern Neighbours Film Festival is an annual celebration of art-house films from the East and Southeast of Europe. The programme brings 40 feature fiction films, documentaries, shorts, masterclasses, lectures on music and brunch encounters with film directors, actors, producers and musicians.

Win tickets to incredible films at ENFF

There are so many outstanding films of unparalleled quality. Here are the films that the lucky winners can choose from: