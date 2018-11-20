Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival
Win tickets to Eastern Neighbours Film Festival
Competition closed
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Congratulations!
The winners of the giveaway, who will each be receiving a pair of tickets, are:
- Ana Bajit
- Jano Vuk
- Falkona Rexhepi
IamExpat is offering three pairs of passes to the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival in The Hague on November 7-11.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there, and which date you prefer!
You could be one of three lucky winners
- Where: Filmhuis Den Haag, Spui 191, 2511 BN, The Hague
- When: November 7-11
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 3
- Find out more about this performance on the ENFF website
Outstanding films at Eastern Neighbours Film Festival
Eastern Neighbours Film Festival is an annual celebration of art-house films from the East and Southeast of Europe. The programme brings 40 feature fiction films, documentaries, shorts, masterclasses, lectures on music and brunch encounters with film directors, actors, producers and musicians.
Win tickets to incredible films at ENFF
There are so many outstanding films of unparalleled quality. Here are the films that the lucky winners can choose from:
- [November 8 at 4.45pm] Korida, a humorous film about Bosnian bullfighting in crisis-ridden post-war society
- [November 10 at 4.30pm] Paradise, a story of romance, metaphysics and historical theorising
- [November 11 at 4.14pm] The Miner, a Slovenian film based on a shocking true story about mass graves from World War 2, found by coincidence.