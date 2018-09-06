Home
Win a ticket to OnBrand Conference

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering one free ticket to OnBrand Conference 2018 in Amsterdam.

To be in with a chance of winning, tell us (in 100 words or less) why you think you should be there!

You could be the lucky winner

OnBrand is a branding event at the famous SugarCity (Suikerfabriek). Successful industry experts will be sharing the secrets of the trade in panel discussions and lectures.

  • Where: SugarCity, (De Suikerfabriek) Kristalpromenade 7, 1165 PD, Halfweg 
  • When: October 11, 2018
  • Number of tickets available: 1
  • Find out more about OnBrand on the OnBrand website.

OnBrand Conference

More than 500 marketing professionals are expected to attend the event to gain cutting-edge marketing insights from key industry leaders, brand managers and designers. Do you want to be a part of this exclusive marketing opportunity? Participate and you could be the lucky winner attending for free!

