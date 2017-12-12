Home
Win three double tickets to 'Winter in Paradise' English theatre performances

Win three double tickets to 'Winter in Paradise' English theatre performances

Win three double tickets to 'Winter in Paradise' English theatre performances

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the "Winter in Paradise" holiday theatre performances!

To participate, tell us your wish for the world at Christmas. Also, mention the performance and date you’d like to attend.

Details

  • City: The Hague
  • Venue: Koninklijke Schouwburg | Korte Voorhout 3, 2512 CW
  • More information about The English Theatre’s performances here.

About the performances

"A Wish in Winter" [November 28 & 30 and December 1, 7.30pm | December 2, 4pm]

Combining live music and storytelling, this English fairy tale follows Sam, the central character, an ill-tempered teenager. After making a wish on a star something magical happens and Sam is lured into a magical world where dreams and reality are melded. 

"The Time is Now" [December 14, 18 & 20, 8.30pm]

In a fusion of song and performance, singer Nicole Jordan and storyteller Ashley Ramsden bring you a weave of wisdom and light from poetry and stories written by Sufi Masters Rumi and Hafiz. “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”-Rumi  

"A Christmas Carol" [December 9 & 16, 4pm]

The traditional story is told once again by British master storyteller Ashley Ramsden, who takes the audience back to the cobblestone streets and ghostly appearances of Victorian England. 2012 marks the 200th birthday of Charles Dickens, who examined themes of wealth versus poverty and altruism versus selfishness which are still relevant today 

winter in paradise

 

