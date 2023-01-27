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Win an online Dutch language course at The Language Academy

Win an online Dutch language course at The Language Academy

Win an online Dutch language course at The Language Academy

Competition closed

IamExpat, in collaboration with The Language Academy, is offering one lucky winner a FREE online Dutch language course with 10 conversation classes, worth 845 euros. Additionally, all participants in this competition will receive a 30 percent discount on an online course of their choice from The Language Academy!

To enter, let us know why you are planning to move or have moved to the Netherlands

The Language Academy has the perfect option for you if you are eager to learn Dutch but want to plan your own schedule. Language learning has never been so easy as you can follow their e-learning courses online, wherever you are and whenever you want. Additionally, as part of their new package Online + Teacher* you can combine e-learning with online conversation classes to practice your fluency and pronunciation. You decide the pace, the content, and when the lessons will take place.

The lucky winner will receive:

  •  Full access for one year to an e-learning Dutch course of their choice, worth 845 euros
  • 10 conversation classes given by experienced language teachers

To enter, complete and submit the form below before the closing date. The winner will be announced via email.

Special offer for all participants

All participants in this competition will receive a 30 percent discount when registering for an online course. You will be sent an email with your discount code right after the winner has been announced.

About The Language Academy

The Language Academy offers complete online courses in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian and German. All courses have been developed by language experts at UvA Talen, the academic language centre of the University of Amsterdam. The online courses are comprehensive and include modules in speaking, listening, reading and writing, combining academic quality with a fast learning curve in a fun and interactive way. The online platform is constantly expanding with new languages, from complete beginner to advanced levels.

During the course, you will explore the lives of four young professionals who live in Amsterdam. You encounter these young professionals in all sorts of everyday situations and learn sentences and expressions that you can put into practice right away.

*Online +Teacher package

The new package Online + Teacher allows you to combine the benefits of independent learning and online Dutch conversation lessons with experienced UvA Talen language teachers. Here you can practice the words and phrases learnt during your e-learning Dutch course under the guidance of a teacher.

Find out more about The Language Academy on their official website. And don’t forget to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube!

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