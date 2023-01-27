IamExpat, in collaboration with The Language Academy, is offering one lucky winner a FREE online Dutch language course with 10 conversation classes, worth 845 euros. Additionally, all participants in this competition will receive a 30 percent discount on an online course of their choice from The Language Academy!

To enter, let us know why you are planning to move or have moved to the Netherlands

The Language Academy has the perfect option for you if you are eager to learn Dutch but want to plan your own schedule. Language learning has never been so easy as you can follow their e-learning courses online, wherever you are and whenever you want. Additionally, as part of their new package Online + Teacher* you can combine e-learning with online conversation classes to practice your fluency and pronunciation. You decide the pace, the content, and when the lessons will take place.

The lucky winner will receive:

Full access for one year to an e-learning Dutch course of their choice, worth 845 euros

10 conversation classes given by experienced language teachers

To enter, complete and submit the form below before the closing date. The winner will be announced via email.