Win five double tickets to the Dutch National Opera Gala

IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Opera, is offering five double tickets to the exclusive Opera Gala!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3, Amsterdam

Date: November 6

Time: 8pm

Dress code: Black tie

Musical values at the Opera Gala

The festive, exciting Opera Gala will showcase all five core values of the Dutch National Opera: musical quality, world premieres, Dutch repertoire, innovative productions and visual attractiveness.

Grand performance

The Opera Gala is sure to delight ears and eyes at the grand performance with a surprise programme that draws on the rich history of the Dutch National Opera. Stage director Robert Carsen and musical director Marc Albrecht are known for their fantastic works of creative interpretation and engaging performance, which they will be presenting at this festive evening.