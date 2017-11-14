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Win five double tickets to the Dutch National Opera Gala

Win five double tickets to the Dutch National Opera Gala

Win five double tickets to the Dutch National Opera Gala

Closing Date:

IamExpat, together with the Dutch National Opera, is offering five double tickets to the exclusive Opera Gala!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!

Details

  • Location: Nationale Opera & Ballet, Amstel 3, Amsterdam
  • Date: November 6
  • Time: 8pm
  • Dress code: Black tie

Musical values at the Opera Gala

The festive, exciting Opera Gala will showcase all five core values of the Dutch National Opera: musical quality, world premieres, Dutch repertoire, innovative productions and visual attractiveness.

Grand performance

The Opera Gala is sure to delight ears and eyes at the grand performance with a surprise programme that draws on the rich history of the Dutch National Opera. Stage director Robert Carsen and musical director Marc Albrecht are known for their fantastic works of creative interpretation and engaging performance, which they will be presenting at this festive evening.

The chorus of Dutch National Opera, as well as various national and international soloists, will sing the night away with the musical accompaniment of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra.

Festive reception

After the performance, the foyer will form the stage for a special festive reception where you can enjoy the spectacular view, listen to music and dance!

About the Dutch National Opera

The Dutch National Opera develops, produces and presents opera at the highest international level. It aims to reach a wide public and bring today’s audiences into contact with the beauty and passion of this powerful and moving art form.

Tickets rank and value

A single ticket to the Opera Gala ranges between 125 and 225 euros. The prize offered in this competition is for second rank seats, and are worth 350 euros per double ticket.

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Each winner receives one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

Dutch National Opera Gala

Dutch National Opera Gala

All images courtesy of Dutch National Opera & Ballet

 

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