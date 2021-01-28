Home
Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 21st edition

Competition closed

IamExpat is offering three copies of the Holland Handbook. To get your hands on a copy, tell us why you think you should be a winner!

The latest edition of The Holland Handbook, the indispensable guide to the Netherlands, is out! Following the hugely successful previous editions of The Holland Handbook, the 21st edition of the most comprehensive English-language guide to living, working and studying in the Netherlands is now available.

Holland Handbook PagesPhoto: courtesy of XPat Media

What you'll find in the Holland Handbook

The richly illustrated Holland Handbook, which is worth 29,99 euros, offers 276 full-colour pages of essential information on all aspects of living and working in the Netherlands such as registration, career, housing, international education, fiscal issues, health care, daily life issues and insurances.

The reader can also find fun and entertaining information on Dutch culture and habits, tourist information, sports, language courses, to pique their imaginations! The Holland Handbook is published by XPat Media in The Hague.

woman wearing corona mask at a train stationPhoto: courtesy of XPat Media

Holland Handbook 2021-2022

Thumb photo: courtesy of XPat Media

