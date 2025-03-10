Home
Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 2025

Competition closed

Would you like to have a copy of The Holland Handbook, The Indispensable Guide to the Netherlands? How about a free one? IamExpat is offering three readers the chance to win a copy of the Holland Handbook

To be in with the chance of taking home a copy, tell us why you think you should be a winner!

Win one of 3 copies of the Holland Handbook 2025 

The most recent version of The Holland Handbook - which comes out annually - is ready! Get your hands on the 25th edition! You could be one of the lucky winners!

Holland Handbook essential guide to Dutch expat life

What to expect in the Holland Handbook

Over the years, The Holland Handbook has been expanded to reflect the latest developments in the Netherlands, along with topics that have gained relevance since the book first appeared, adapting to the new generation of foreign nationals, immigrants and students who have come to the Netherlands - either for a few months or for a longer period of time.

The Holland Handbook offers a wealth of information to those who have just moved here - or are preparing for their move here - on issues such as permits, bank accounts, international schools, universities, job-searching, employment law, the BSN number, finding a place to live and insurance.

Holland Handbook kings day boat trip people wearing orangePhoto: courtesy of XPat Media

Not only does the book cover the first steps you will be taking towards starting a life in the Netherlands - it also prepares you for what comes next, such as learning the language, getting to know your Dutch neighbours and celebrating life’s milestones and holidays the Dutch way.

The Holland Handbook also covers practical things such as the healthcare system, the education system - ranging from pre-kindergarten to obtaining a PhD - public transportation, legal problems, things to do in your free time, importing your car, having a baby, and so much more!

Holland Handbook cycling in the rainPhoto: courtesy of XPat Media

Beautiful photographs and fascinating infographics

The richly illustrated Holland Handbook, which is worth 32,50 euros, offers 288 full-colour pages of essential information on all aspects of living and working in the Netherlands, such as registration, career, housing, international education, fiscal issues, healthcare, daily life issues and insurance.

Holland Handbook essential information on Dutch expat life

The reader can also find fun and entertaining information and infographics on Dutch culture and habits, tourist information, sports and language courses! The Holland Handbook is published by XPat Media in The Hague.

Enter to win

The giveaway runs until March 31. To be in with a chance of getting your hands on a copy of the Holland Handbook, tell us why you think you should be a winner!

Holland Handbook RotterdamPhoto: courtesy of XPat Media

Thumb photo: courtesy of XPat Media

