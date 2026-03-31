Shostakovich Special at the Muziekgebouw: Music as a Force Against Oppression

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This autumn, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ invites audiences on a profound musical journey into the world of Dmitri Shostakovich, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. To mark the 50th anniversary of his death, the Shostakovich Special brings together internationally acclaimed pianist Alexander Melnikov and the renowned Quatuor Danel for three unforgettable concerts. Resisting through music Under the oppressive shadow of Stalin’s regime, Shostakovich’s music became more than art; it was survival, resistance, and truth disguised in sound. Through these concerts, listeners will experience the extraordinary range of his work, from intimate piano explorations to powerful chamber pieces, alongside the music of his close friend and kindred spirit, Mieczysław Weinberg. Get your tickets to the Shostakovich Special Preludes and Fugues by Shostakovich Friday, October 31: 7.30–10pm

With Alexander Melnikov on piano Shostakovich’s 24 Preludes and Fugues stand among his most personal and contemplative creations. Inspired by J.S. Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, these pieces transcend their Soviet context, celebrating the timeless art of composition itself. At times bitter and tragic, at others serene and purely musical, they reveal the depth of Shostakovich’s creative spirit.

Alexander Melnikov, one of today’s foremost interpreters of Russian piano music, brings unique authority to this work. His landmark recording of the cycle is widely regarded as the definitive modern interpretation. Having performed the complete set at Muziekgebouw in 2012, he now returns to revisit this monumental achievement. Three String Quartets by Shostakovich Saturday, November 1: 3-5pm

Performed by Quatuor Danel Spanning nearly four decades, Shostakovich’s 15 string quartets are often compared to Beethoven’s in scope and emotional power. In this concert, the Quatuor Danel, who have long been celebrated for their close connection to this repertoire, presents three quartets that reflect the composer’s inner struggles and resilience. The youthful First Quartet carries a deceptive lightness, while the haunting Fifteenth Quartet (one of Shostakovich’s final works) unfolds as a sequence of five ghostly adagios, an extraordinary farewell in sound. At the heart of the programme lies the powerful Eighth Quartet, dedicated to the victims of fascism and laced with Shostakovich’s own musical monogram. The famous fourth movement is a chillingly raw representation of the bombing of Dresden in 1945.

Quatuor Danel’s mastery of Shostakovich has earned them international acclaim, including the 2025 International Classical Music Award for chamber music. Their interpretation promises an unforgettable afternoon of intensity and reflection. Photo credit: Juri Hiensch Piano Quintets by Shostakovich and Weinberg Saturday, November 1: 8.15–10pm

Performed by Quatuor Danel and Alexander Melnikov The Shostakovich Special concludes with two piano quintets that represent the final great works of this genre. Shostakovich’s quintet, with its blend of grandeur and intimacy, quickly gained worldwide recognition, while the equally powerful quintet of his friend Mieczysław Weinberg languished in obscurity for decades. Today, Weinberg’s music is finally receiving the attention it deserves, thanks in part to champions like Quatuor Danel. Their performances have played a key role in reviving interest in Weinberg’s legacy, revealing a composer whose voice resonates with Jewish and Slavic influences, profound emotion, and a deep kinship with Shostakovich.