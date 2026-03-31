Expats Meet & Play at Ballorig Amsterdam Arena 

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Are you an expat in Amsterdam looking for a fun way to meet other international families? This autumn, Ballorig Amsterdam Arena is organising three special meet-up days for expats with children. It's the perfect opportunity for kids to play together and make new friends, and for parents to get to know other expat families and share experiences. When and where? The special expat event will take place on the following day: Sunday, December 14 You are welcome from 10am at Ballorig Amsterdam Arena location, an indoor playground where children can play and discover.

What can you expect? These days are all about meeting people and having fun. While the children enjoy themselves on the playground equipment, trampolines and slides, parents have the opportunity to meet other expat parents in a relaxed atmosphere. It is a great opportunity to share experiences about living and working in the Netherlands, exchange tips about schools and activities, or simply have a pleasant conversation with people in a similar situation. Special discount for IamExpat readers: 7,50 euros per child (on presentation of this event page) Ballorig ensures an accessible and welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels at home. Whether you have just moved to the Netherlands or have been here for a while, these days are for everyone. Children can play freely and quickly make friends, which often marks the beginning of new friendships. Special discount for IamExpat readers As an extra treat, Ballorig is offering a special admission price on these three days: 7,50 euros per child instead of 10,95 euros. No advanced booking is necessary. Adults aged 18 and above are admitted free of charge. Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult.