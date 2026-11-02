Looking for a special way to celebrate Christmas in the Netherlands? Step inside one of the country's beautiful churches or concert halls, leave the December cold behind and surround yourself with live music, festive atmosphere and familiar Christmas melodies. Participate now - have a chance to get free VIP tickets Together with Beleef Klassiek, IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Classical Christmas. To enter, click the "participate now" button and fill out the form, letting us know why you think you should be one of the winners. This festive concert combines Baroque masterpieces, much-loved Christmas songs and the spontaneous piano improvisations of well-known Dutch pianist Jan Vayne. It is an ideal Christmas night out for internationals living in the Netherlands, whether classical music is already part of your life or if this will be your first classical concert.

A festive night out in the Netherlands Classical Christmas is designed to capture the feeling of the season. The first part of the concert takes you into the world of Antonio Vivaldi. The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands performs music from two of his best-known works: the festive Gloria in D and “Winter” from The Four Seasons. The orchestra performs this Baroque repertoire on authentic period instruments, creating a lively and transparent sound that brings Vivaldi's music closer to the way it may have sounded in his own time. After the interval, the mood becomes unmistakably Christmassy. Familiar favourites such as Silent Night, God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen, Ave Maria and O Holy Night are combined with popular Christmas songs. Even if you do not often attend classical concerts, there is plenty to recognise and enjoy.

Jan Vayne with the Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands A special role is reserved for pianist Jan Vayne, one of the Netherlands' best-known improvising pianists. Vayne is known for moving freely between classical music and other styles. His spontaneous interaction with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands means that every performance has its own character.