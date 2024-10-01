Win a Dutch course at UvA Talen’s e-learning platform, The Language Academy

Hé jij daar! Are you ready to boost your Dutch? IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering one lucky winner a FREE self-guided Dutch language course with 12 months access, worth 275 euros. UvA Talen’s e-learning platform, The Language Academy, offers courses that cover both everyday and work-related themes that can be put to practice right away. What’s not to like?

All participants in this competition will receive a 20 percent discount on an online course of their choice at The Language Academy!

Wanted: Most creative answer in exchange for a Dutch language course

To enter, please complete and submit the form below before the closing date (May 6, 2024), by letting us know what you think the strangest Dutch habit is…

We can imagine there are quite a lot you can think of! Helpful hint: explaining your answer in depth will boost your chances of winning. The winner will be announced via email.