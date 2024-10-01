Win a Dutch course at UvA Talen’s e-learning platform, The Language Academy
Win a Dutch course at UvA Talen’s e-learning platform, The Language Academy
Competition closed
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Congratulations!
The winner is: Manuela Posada Henao
Hé jij daar! Are you ready to boost your Dutch? IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering one lucky winner a FREE self-guided Dutch language course with 12 months access, worth 275 euros. UvA Talen’s e-learning platform, The Language Academy, offers courses that cover both everyday and work-related themes that can be put to practice right away. What’s not to like?
All participants in this competition will receive a 20 percent discount on an online course of their choice at The Language Academy!
Wanted: Most creative answer in exchange for a Dutch language course
To enter, please complete and submit the form below before the closing date (May 6, 2024), by letting us know what you think the strangest Dutch habit is…
We can imagine there are quite a lot you can think of! Helpful hint: explaining your answer in depth will boost your chances of winning. The winner will be announced via email.
What the lucky winner will receive
The one lucky winner will receive a FREE self-guided Dutch language course with 12 months access, worth 275 euros. To enter, complete and submit the form below before the closing date.
Special offer for all participants
All participants in this competition will receive a 20 percent discount when registering for an online course. You will be sent an email with your discount code right after we’ve announced the winner.
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, offering not only group courses in 13 different languages ranging from the elementary to advanced levels, but also tailor-made courses and e-learning self-guided programmes if you prefer to fit a course to your schedule. This is the perfect option for you if you are eager to learn Dutch but want to plan around your own schedule!
Would you like to combine e-learning with conversation classes? UvA Talen’s Online + Teacher packages allow you to combine the benefits of independent learning and online Dutch conversation lessons with experienced UvA Talen language teachers. This way, you can practice the words and phrases learnt during your e-learning course under the guidance of a teacher. Online+Teacher is available for Dutch, but also for Spanish, English, German, Italian and French. For more information please visit their Online + Teacher web page.
Each year, thousands of students complete a course at UvA Talen, earning an internationally recognised language level certificate and reaching a new language level in just a couple of weeks!
Find out more about The Language Academy on The Language Academy website. And don’t forget to follow them on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn!