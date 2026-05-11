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Ticket giveaway for the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Ticket giveaway for the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Ticket giveaway for the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

Closing Date:

IamExpat is giving away 20 free tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam, which takes place on June 7, 2026. 

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of the lucky winners!

  • Where: Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB, Amsterdam
  • When: June 7, 2026, at 7pm-11pm
  • How many free tickets available: 20 individual tickets

Art Battle Amsterdam

Art Battle Paintings
Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition at Pllek in Amsterdam. Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other.

Watch as a handful of incredible artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!

Painting begins at 7.30pm, and Pllek is fully wheelchair accessible, inviting everyone to be part of this inspiring celebration of art, talent, and creativity. Art Battle Amsterdam is an 18+ event.

Artists at Art Battle Amsterdam

Confirmed artists who will be competing at Art Battle Amsterdam on June 7, 2026, include:

Art Battle Square
  • Lal Demir
  • Kseniia Nel
  • Sofia Shilova
  • Kimmi
  • David Zeker
  • Enmanuel Heredia
  • Evita Zethof
  • Amanda Rheeders
  • Alessandro Macciocco
  • Maricel Chelony Mercado
  • Tess van Dorp
  • Rae Galloway

Art Battle Amsterdam at Pllek

Art Battle Amsterdam takes place at Pllek, a waterfront restaurant in Amsterdam Noord that always hosts a wide selection of events, from yoga to outdoor cinema to dance nights, not to mention their amazing activities for kids.

It's a 5-minute walk from the NDSM ferry wharf, which connects it straight to Amsterdam's central train station, so arriving by public transport is easy, even if you're coming from other Dutch cities. 

Enter to have a chance of winning and being part of the fun! Find out more about this exciting event on the Pllek website. Don't forget to also register online if you want to vote for an artwork!

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