Ticket giveaway for the live painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam

IamExpat is giving away 20 free tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam, which takes place on June 7, 2026.

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of the lucky winners!

Where: Pllek, T.T. Neveritaweg 59, 1033 WB, Amsterdam

When: June 7, 2026, at 7pm-11pm

How many free tickets available: 20 individual tickets

Art Battle Amsterdam

Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition at Pllek in Amsterdam. Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other.

Watch as a handful of incredible artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!