Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Direct Dutch: Win a Dutch beginner's course!

Direct Dutch: Win a Dutch beginner's course!

Direct Dutch: Win a Dutch beginner's course!

Competition closed

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, is offering a seven-week beginner's Dutch course for FREE!

To participate, answer this question: "Would you use a chatbot to practise speaking Dutch with (please explain)?"

Fill in the form at the bottom of the page and leave your reply.

About the prize!

The winner can choose* from two different levels of beginner's courses on the following different dates:

Beginners A1 (online)

  • June 6-July 20 at 8pm-9.30pm (on Tuesday & Thursday)  
  • July 3-August 16 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Monday & Wednesday) 

Beginners A2 (online)

  • April 6-May 30 at 8pm-9.30pm (on Thursday & Tuesday)
  • May 3-June 21 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Wednesday & Monday)   

*Direct Dutch cannot guarantee a place in the course of your choice, as some courses may be fully booked closer to the starting date. If this is the case, you will be given the opportunity to join a course later on.

Information about Beginners A1 and Beginners A2 courses

  • Duration: Seven weeks (two lessons of 1,5 hrs per week)
  • Location: Online
  • Normal beginners price: 475 euros
  • More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website.

About Direct Dutch

Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch-language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method!

At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in The Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course, or a specialised conversation course to flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.

Direct Dutch contact details

For more information please visit Direct Dutch or:

The competition runs until February 7, and the winner will be announced and contacted by Direct Dutch after the competition ends.

Thumb photo credit: Master1306 via Shutterstock

More Giveaways

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

We Don't Live Here Anymore
-
DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL
Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North
-
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.