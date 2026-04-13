World Press Photo Exhibition 2023
World Press Photo Exhibition 2023
The annual World Press Photo Contest recognises and celebrates the best photojournalism and documentary photography produced over the last year.
Experience the best in photojournalism and documentary photography
Drawn from more than 60.000 entries, the 24 winners and six honourable mentions awarded in the 2023 World Press Photo Contest cover stories from the front lines of conflict, culture, identity, migration, memories of lost past and glimpses of near and distant futures. They were selected from 3.752 entrants from 127 countries by an international independent jury.
Photo: Anush Babajanyan
“The photographs that we have chosen to represent 2022 are indicative of this moment in time, and will serve as historical documents of what the year was like for future generations to look back on and hopefully learn from.” Brent Lewis, photo editor, The New York Times, co-founder, Diversify Photo, and 2023 Contest global jury chair.
Representing major news events and important moments overlooked by the mainstream media in 2022, the winning works call attention to some of the most pressing issues facing the world today – from the devastating documentation of the war in Ukraine and historic protests in Iran, to the realities in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the many faces of the climate crisis in countries ranging from Morocco to Australia to Peru to Kazakhstan.
The awarded photographs and stories from the 66th annual World Press Photo Contest can be seen at the Flagship World Press Photo Exhibition 2023 in De Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam until September 24, 2023. Specially designed for the space of this 15th-century church in the centre of Amsterdam, the flagship exhibition marks the start of a worldwide tour.
Photo: Ahmad Halabisaz
Book your tickets now for the final few weeks of the exhibition!
Book your tickets in advance! Here are all the details:
Event location
- De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL, Amsterdam
Visiting hours
- Daily: 11am-6pm until September 24
Tickets
There are various tickets available:
- General admission: 15,50 euros
- CJP and Stadspas*: 12,50 euros
- Students: 10 euros
- Children under 11: Free
- I Amsterdam City Card; Museumkaart; ICOM; Vrienden De Nieuwe Kerk; Vriendenloterij VIP-KAART: Free
- Groups of 10 people or more: 12,50 euros per person
*Throughout the month of July, Stadspas holders can visit the exhibition for just 1 euro. They can also take a friend, who will also be able to enter for 1 euro.
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Thumb photo: Frank van Beek, ANP