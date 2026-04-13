The annual World Press Photo Contest recognises and celebrates the best photojournalism and documentary photography produced over the last year.

Experience the best in photojournalism and documentary photography

Drawn from more than 60.000 entries, the 24 winners and six honourable mentions awarded in the 2023 World Press Photo Contest cover stories from the front lines of conflict, culture, identity, migration, memories of lost past and glimpses of near and distant futures. They were selected from 3.752 entrants from 127 countries by an international independent jury.

Photo: Anush Babajanyan

“The photographs that we have chosen to represent 2022 are indicative of this moment in time, and will serve as historical documents of what the year was like for future generations to look back on and hopefully learn from.” Brent Lewis, photo editor, The New York Times, co-founder, Diversify Photo, and 2023 Contest global jury chair.