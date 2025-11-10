Home
Winter Station is a fantastic festive celebration at the National Railway Museum of the Netherlands, complete with an ice-skating rink, face painting and other fun activities for kids, parents and all the family. This is a great place to go during the school holidays, no matter how bad the Dutch weather gets.

The main exhibition hall of the railway museum will be decked out with Christmas decorations, a Christmas tree, an antique carousel and tasty festive snacks. There will even be bands playing, to get you in the mood for Christmas cheer!

Fun at the National Railway Museum

As well as all the fun seasonal activities, it’s a great time at go and look at the permanent exhibits and get on board some vintage trains.

Located at Maliebaan Station in Utrecht, the Railway Museum was opened in 1927 and shows the development of the Dutch railway, from the first-ever Dutch steam engine, through to the present day. You can take a train from Utrecht Central Station to Maliebaan Station and arrive right at the front door of the museum!

The most famous trains include a replica of “De Arend”, the first Dutch train from 1839, as well as the last ever steam locomotive in service with the Dutch Railway, which was used up until 1958. You can see inside trains of bygone days and see how train travel has changed in the years since. You can even enter the carriages that were used by the royal family with comfortable, opulent compartments and cabins. 

The National Railway Museum of the Netherlands is one of the most charming museums in Utrecht and focuses on the social context of public transportation, specifically train travel, as well as the technical aspects of trains.

Plan your visit to Winter Station at the Railway Museum

You don't have to worry about navigating your way through Utrecht to get there: take the train straight to the museum from Utrecht Central Station! 

Entrance tickets to the museum are 19,50 euros. There's a cafe to refresh you on your journey through the winter wonderland, so you can spend hours there! Winter Station takes place from December 20 until January 4 from 10am-7pm. There are a few exceptions due to the holidays. Browse the Railway Museum website for more information.

Winter events for kids in the Netherlands

Don't miss the special winter events for families and kids in the Netherlands, such as Ice Village Christmas Market at Museumplein in Amsterdam, Celebrate Winter at Archeon, and Cool Event Scheveningen in The Hague.

