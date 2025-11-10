Winter Station is a fantastic festive celebration at the National Railway Museum of the Netherlands, complete with an ice-skating rink, face painting and other fun activities for kids, parents and all the family. This is a great place to go during the school holidays, no matter how bad the Dutch weather gets.

The main exhibition hall of the railway museum will be decked out with Christmas decorations, a Christmas tree, an antique carousel and tasty festive snacks. There will even be bands playing, to get you in the mood for Christmas cheer!

Fun at the National Railway Museum

As well as all the fun seasonal activities, it’s a great time at go and look at the permanent exhibits and get on board some vintage trains.

Located at Maliebaan Station in Utrecht, the Railway Museum was opened in 1927 and shows the development of the Dutch railway, from the first-ever Dutch steam engine, through to the present day. You can take a train from Utrecht Central Station to Maliebaan Station and arrive right at the front door of the museum!