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This is not a regular market. Going to Winter Market Eindhoven feels like going home for the holidays. Support local entrepreneurs, connect with locals and internationals in a welcoming, joyful atmosphere and explore what the region has to offer. Winter Market Eindhoven brings the city under one roof On Saturday, December 12, from 11am-4pm, Muziekgebouw Eindhoven once again becomes home to one of the city’s most eclectic winter gatherings. More than 60 local entrepreneurs and young businesses bring products, food and ideas to the market. Community groups and cultural organisations come to show what they do across the region, share their work with visitors and run workshops throughout the day. Performers take to the stage with a great programme, and volunteers keep things running. It is an unusual combination, and that is precisely the point. Winter Market Eindhoven grew from the idea that the people shaping the region do not always meet one another. Entrepreneurs have their networks. Cultural organisations have theirs. International communities, local initiatives, artists and families often move through the same city on parallel tracks. For one December day, many of those tracks cross.

Shopping local is only one reason to visit There is plenty to browse. The market features many local products, giving visitors the chance to buy directly from the people behind small businesses in Eindhoven and the surrounding region. So, shopping is only one part of the day. Community and cultural organisations use their spaces to show visitors what is already happening around them: projects, traditions, activities, opportunities and organisations they may never have encountered before. Visitors can sit down and join workshops that continue throughout the day. Elsewhere in the building, performers like Magic Mike and Les Suzettes return for 2026, as well as Phoxy and others. At the entrance, visitors can try their luck at the Wheel of Fortune. Expect a photo booth, performances, creative workshops and food, while Radio 4 Brainport broadcasts live from the event, talking to the people taking part and following the day as it happens.

The result is the kind of programme where you may arrive looking for a present and leave having spent 20 minutes talking to an entrepreneur, joined a free workshop and discovered an organisation you never knew was based nearby. Can a game get strangers talking? One of this year’s new features is the Connection Game, which invites visitors to meet someone new while they explore the market. The questions touch on everyday subjects such as Eindhoven, Brabant, food, traditions, memories, home and winter. Visitors can join in throughout the day, make different connections and have the chance to win prizes at regular moments during the event. The prizes add a bit of fun and competition, but the game starts with something very simple: one person asking another person a question. Sometimes that is all it takes to start talking and make new friends.