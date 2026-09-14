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Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam

Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam

Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam

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Various locations, Rotterdam

Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam (WFFR), as its name suggests, is a film festival dedicated to wildlife documentaries. This year marks its 12th anniversary with an extended programme taking place in Rotterdam!

Watch wildlife films together

In the current state of the climate crisis, it’s important to make the beauty of nature visible for a wide audience. The main festival programme is going to be shown at the Cinerama film theatre in Rotterdam from November 2-8. 

WFFR Local: Bringing nature to your neighbourhood

WFFR is bringing the most beautiful nature films to all the various urban areas of Rotterdam. You can enjoy incredible wildlife films in your neighbourhood. Admire the work of national and international filmmakers on the big screen, or take part in one of the activities. From arboretums and botanical gardens to theatres and community centres, the festival is coming to unexpected locations near you! Due to the different nature of the screenings, the prices for these vary, but start from as low as 4 euros!

WFFR programme 2026

From brave lion cubs on the Skeleton Coast to wolves in the snowy bleakness of Northern Finland, and from biodiverse farming techniques to protecting endangered species, the offerings at this year's edition of the festival are impressively broad, covering so many fascinating topics on nature and how people interact with it, for better or for worse.

If you love nature programmes, you're in for a treat. Important wildlife experts and presenters are featured in the films, which lay bare the problems faced in our climate emergency, while also suggesting solutions to how we can take steps to reverse climate change.

Get your tickets

Ticket sales for screenings in the cinema have already begun. Get your tickets on the Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam website. Many of the films are in English, so this is an ideal event for expats! Each film page on the website clearly indicates the language it is in. Not only are films being screened at the local festival and at Cinerama, but you can also stream films online as part of the festival.

Thumb photo: Big Cats of the Serengeti, courtesy of WFFR

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