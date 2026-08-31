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This is an event tailored for you! Rather than a set list of predetermined topics, you shape the agenda! In this webinar, Arisaig Wealth Management will address the questions expats want to ask about financial planning, investment management, and how to manage your money in the complex, dynamic world of 2026. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Edward Mainwaring-Burton and David Bellingham from Arisaig Wealth Management on September 16, 2026 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!). No downloads or software installations required! Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar Date: September 16, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: IamExpat Webinar: Expat Finance and Investment Questions Answered for the Netherlands & Germany

Presenters: Edward Mainwaring-Burton and David Bellingham from Arisaig Wealth Management

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup Strategies to help you thrive in a fluctuating financial landscape Join this free webinar on September 16 at 7pm, hosted by Arisaig Wealth Management, designed to equip you with the insights and strategies needed to thrive in a fluctuating financial landscape.

In this comprehensive webinar, hosted by Edward Mainwaring-Burton and David Bellingham from Arisaig Wealth Management, you will hear the most pressing questions expats have answered. You will learn more about the current state of the global investment market, essential investment principles that are particularly relevant today, and how to manage multi-jurisdictional complexities whilst still being focused on your goals and enjoying your life along the way! Sign up for this webinar to learn about: Key principles for expats managing investments in all stages of the market cycle

Assessment of the global investment market in 2026

Investment principles and how they apply to the current global situation

Risk, return and how to manage volatility

The importance of flexibility and liquidity as part of a financial plan

Getting the big decisions right if your timeframe is 5 years, 10 years, or 20 years

And more You can ask your questions in advance, and the workshop presenters will answer them in the webinar! About the webinar hosts Arisaig Wealth Management specialises in offering independent financial planning and investment advice tailored to international professionals in Europe. With extensive experience in guiding expatriates through the complexities of global markets, Edward, David and the Arisaig Wealth team are committed to providing actionable insights and personalised advice on September 16 at 7pm. Their diverse team of expats also speaks seven languages, and they provide their services exclusively in English.

Register for the webinar Head to the Bigmarker website to sign up, or fill in the form below! How does it work? Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link and join a few minutes before 7pm on September 16. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup to join the conversation.