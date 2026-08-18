IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system
IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty on Wednesday, September 9, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).
If you can’t join live, don't worry. When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.
Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar
- Date: Wednesday, September 9
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system
- Presenters: Expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
This webinar will focus on burnout from the perspective of expats living abroad. They will explore how work-related stress can combine with the additional pressures of expat life, such as cultural adjustment, limited support networks, and the mental load of navigating an unfamiliar country and healthcare system.
Managing burnout in the Netherlands
Join Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty, fellow expats and psychologists, as they tackle the unique challenges of living abroad.
In this webinar, they will explore how to identify early warning signs of burnout, why internationals are particularly vulnerable, how to build habits to support yourself and what role employers play in the Netherlands. Discover the therapeutic approaches used and how they are tailored to different needs.
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Sign up for this webinar to learn more about:
- How to recognise, prevent and recover from burnout
- How to navigate the Dutch system when burnout affects the ability to work
- How psychotherapy can support a more individualised and in-depth recovery process
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and joining a few minutes before 7pm on September 9. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup to join the conversation.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.