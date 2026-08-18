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IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system

IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system

IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system

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Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty on Wednesday, September 9, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).

If you can’t join live, don't worry. When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

Sign up for free!

Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar

  • Date: Wednesday, September 9
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system
  • Presenters: Expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty 
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

This webinar will focus on burnout from the perspective of expats living abroad. They will explore how work-related stress can combine with the additional pressures of expat life, such as cultural adjustment, limited support networks, and the mental load of navigating an unfamiliar country and healthcare system.

Join the IamExpat Webinar

Managing burnout in the Netherlands

Join Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty, fellow expats and psychologists, as they tackle the unique challenges of living abroad.

In this webinar, they will explore how to identify early warning signs of burnout, why internationals are particularly vulnerable, how to build habits to support yourself and what role employers play in the Netherlands. Discover the therapeutic approaches used and how they are tailored to different needs.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Sign up for this webinar to learn more about:

  • How to recognise, prevent and recover from burnout
  • How to navigate the Dutch system when burnout affects the ability to work
  • How psychotherapy can support a more individualised and in-depth recovery process

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and joining a few minutes before 7pm on September 9. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup to join the conversation. 

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.  

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

Sign up for free!
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