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The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty on Wednesday, September 9, at 7pm. Register now (it's free!). If you can’t join live, don't worry. When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends. Sign up for free! Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar Date: Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday, September 9 Time: 7pm-8pm

7pm-8pm Title: Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system

Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system Presenters: Expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty

Expat psychologists Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup This webinar will focus on burnout from the perspective of expats living abroad. They will explore how work-related stress can combine with the additional pressures of expat life, such as cultural adjustment, limited support networks, and the mental load of navigating an unfamiliar country and healthcare system. Managing burnout in the Netherlands Join Olivia Brouillette-Wardhono and Grace O'Flaherty, fellow expats and psychologists, as they tackle the unique challenges of living abroad.

In this webinar, they will explore how to identify early warning signs of burnout, why internationals are particularly vulnerable, how to build habits to support yourself and what role employers play in the Netherlands. Discover the therapeutic approaches used and how they are tailored to different needs. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles Sign up for this webinar to learn more about: How to recognise, prevent and recover from burnout

How to navigate the Dutch system when burnout affects the ability to work

How psychotherapy can support a more individualised and in-depth recovery process Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.