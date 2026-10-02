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Discover the final 10 available homes at Hyde Park near Amsterdam Zuidas

Discover the final 10 available homes at Hyde Park near Amsterdam Zuidas

Hydepark

Discover the final 10 available homes at Hyde Park near Amsterdam Zuidas

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Hyde House, Planetenweg 5, 2132 HN Hoofddorp
Free (registration required)
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On the search for a new home in the Amsterdam metropolitan region? Don't miss the opportunity to see if Hyde Park in Hoofddorp is for you! Sign up for their two-day event and see for yourself.

The Last Collection at Knightsbridge, Hyde Park

Discover the final 10 available homes at Knightsbridge, one of the most sought-after new residential developments, just 15 minutes from Amsterdam Zuidas.

On Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17, you are invited by NOMOS Real Estate Circle to The Last Collection: an exclusive two-day event at Knightsbridge, Hyde Park in Hoofddorp. 

This is an opportunity to discover Knightsbridge in a more personal and exclusive setting. You can step inside the development, explore the available residences and speak directly with the team about the possibilities of securing one of the final homes.

Hydepark Amsterdam

Explore the final apartments 

The Last Collection event gives you direct access to the last 10 residences: spacious apartments starting from approximately 70 square meters, with a selection ranging from two-bedroom apartments and maisonettes arranged over two levels to impressive penthouses and rooftop residences of up to 155 square meters, featuring generous terraces and panoramic views.

Personal viewing

Interested in a particular residence? One of the real estate agents will accompany you for a personal viewing, allowing you to experience the apartment firsthand and discuss the buying process.

Mortgage advice

Mortgage advisors will also be present during the event to discuss your financial possibilities and provide more clarity on your mortgage options and potential purchasing capacity. 

A tour of the fully furnished apartments

After your viewing, their agents can also introduce you to the fully furnished model apartments, where you can discover the different finishes and installation possibilities available. This allows you to get a clear picture of what your future home could look like, with solutions designed to make your move as easy as possible.

No time for a full viewing experience? Have an introductory meeting with one of the Nomos agents and plan a viewing at your convenience. 

Hydepark Open House

A new way of living, close to Amsterdam 

At Knightsbridge, you can enjoy contemporary architecture, urban convenience and carefully designed green spaces while remaining exceptionally well connected to Amsterdam and Schiphol.

Located just four minutes from Schiphol Airport and approximately 15 minutes from Amsterdam Zuidas, it is the ideal location if you want to stay connected to the city while enjoying the comfort of a newly developed residential neighbourhood.

Two days, two different atmospheres 

The event takes place across two days:

Friday, October 16, 5pm-9pm

Start your weekend with an exclusive evening at Hyde House. Meet the team, discover Knightsbridge and explore its final residences while enjoying wine, refined canapés and live jazz.

Saturday, October 17, 12pm-4pm

Prefer a relaxed daytime visit? Join the event on Saturday at Hyde House for fresh croissants, a mimosa or a coffee, with plenty of time to explore the available homes, meet the advisors and discover everything Knightsbridge has to offer. 

No time for the full viewing experience?

Meet one of the Nomos agents for an introductory conversation during the event. They can discuss what you are looking for and arrange a private viewing at a time that is convenient for you. 

Sign up for the event

Sign up for the event via the links below:

If you have any other questions, feel free to reach out to a representative at Hyde Park in Hoofddorp.

I wish to attend
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