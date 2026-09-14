IamExpat Webinar: Top 3 Financial Mistakes Expats Make in the Netherlands and How to Avoid Them

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Are you earning a good income but still feel behind with your finances? From deciding whether buying a property actually makes sense for your lifestyle, to figuring out how to optimise extra cash or invest safely in the Netherlands, many international residents struggle to make confident financial decisions. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Victoria Cantemir from Amsterdam Financial Coaching on October 13, 2026 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!). Sign up for free! Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar Date: October 13, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: Top 3 Financial Mistakes Expats Make in the Netherlands and How to Avoid Them

Presenters: Victoria Cantemir from Amsterdam Financial Coaching

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup Financial pitfalls internationals face and how to avoid them Amsterdam Financial Coaching knows... because they’ve been there themselves! And after coaching dozens of other expats through these exact crossroads, Amsterdam Financial Coaching identified the three most common financial missteps to avoid.

Join us in this webinar on October 13 from 7 pm to discover: How expats fall into the trap of buying "too much house"

Why expats get caught off guard by tax shifts (and how to prepare)

What keeps expats from investing and building long-term wealth in the Netherlands Presented by Victoria Cantemir, an expat herself who built a life in the Netherlands and founded Amsterdam Financial Coaching. Amsterdam Financial Coaching is a small local business that provides personalised financial coaching to individuals and couples. They can help you take control of your money, design a plan that supports your ideal lifestyle, and execute it with confidence. Amsterdam Financial Coaching is also 100% independent, meaning they never sell financial products or receive commissions. Be sure to click "I would like to receive information from the presenting company" so that you get the Amsterdam Financial Coaching newsletter, which is loaded with practical insights to help you get ahead with your money. Register for the webinar Head to the Bigmarker website to sign up, or fill in the form below!

How does it work? Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link and join a few minutes before 7pm on October 13. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup to join the conversation.