Wild Rooster Festival is back! This August, get yourself in gear for some roots, rockabilly, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock 'n' roll, as the winter edition of the Wild Rooster Festival invites you to enjoy one weekend of free music in The Hague.

Mesmerising sounds of American blues

Leave the real world behind with the mesmerising sounds of American bands - from Texas to the Mississippi Delta and beyond. As in the southern states of the USA, the fertile playground of roots music is very much alive in Europe too.

The indoor stages at Grote Markt will be filled with bands possessing imaginative names, such:

Somethingski

Jenny Don't and the Spurs

The Lonesome Malones

Hannah Juanita

Earl Jackson and the Savoys

Eye-opening roots crossovers

Roots crossovers can really open our eyes to new perspectives in music. At this free music festival, you’ll hear not only traditional blues but also rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, hillbilly, Dixieland, ragtime, country, country-blues, old-time, jazz and even a dash of heavy metal and punk.