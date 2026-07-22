Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Wild Rooster Festival

Wild Rooster Festival

Wild Rooster Festival

-
Grote Markt The Hague
Free

Wild Rooster Festival is back! This August, get yourself in gear for some roots, rockabilly, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock 'n' roll, as the winter edition of the Wild Rooster Festival invites you to enjoy one weekend of free music in The Hague.

Mesmerising sounds of American blues 

Leave the real world behind with the mesmerising sounds of American bands - from Texas to the Mississippi Delta and beyond. As in the southern states of the USA, the fertile playground of roots music is very much alive in Europe too. 

The indoor stages at Grote Markt will be filled with bands possessing imaginative names, such:

  • Somethingski
  • Jenny Don't and the Spurs
  • The Lonesome Malones
  • Hannah Juanita
  • Earl Jackson and the Savoys

Eye-opening roots crossovers

Roots crossovers can really open our eyes to new perspectives in music. At this free music festival, you’ll hear not only traditional blues but also rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, hillbilly, Dixieland, ragtime, country, country-blues, old-time, jazz and even a dash of heavy metal and punk.

Get ready for the barbecue on Grote Markt

The wild music will most likely make you hungry, so leave plenty of room for barbecued burgers, chicken and even extra-large beef ribs! You'll also find true American barbecued corn on the cob. The Wild Rooster Festival has grown to become a super-sized festival, and it wouldn't be complete without feasting on this great food. Utterly irresistible.

Plan your trip to Wild Rooster

Getting to the Wild Rooster Festival couldn’t be easier by public transportation. Grote Markt is located centrally in The Hague, and many trams and metros stop there. Cycling is recommended, as parking is limited. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Feel at Home in The Hague
The Grey Space in the Middle, Paviljoensgracht 20-24, 2512 BP
IamExpat Fair The Hague
Rond de Grote Kerk 12, 2513 AM
Jaarmarkt market on Scheveningen boulevard
-
Scheveningen Boulevard, Strandweg
TREK food truck festival
-
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.