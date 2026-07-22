Wild Rooster Festival
Wild Rooster Festival
Wild Rooster Festival is back! This August, get yourself in gear for some roots, rockabilly, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock 'n' roll, as the winter edition of the Wild Rooster Festival invites you to enjoy one weekend of free music in The Hague.
Mesmerising sounds of American blues
Leave the real world behind with the mesmerising sounds of American bands - from Texas to the Mississippi Delta and beyond. As in the southern states of the USA, the fertile playground of roots music is very much alive in Europe too.
The indoor stages at Grote Markt will be filled with bands possessing imaginative names, such:
- Somethingski
- Jenny Don't and the Spurs
- The Lonesome Malones
- Hannah Juanita
- Earl Jackson and the Savoys
Eye-opening roots crossovers
Roots crossovers can really open our eyes to new perspectives in music. At this free music festival, you’ll hear not only traditional blues but also rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, hillbilly, Dixieland, ragtime, country, country-blues, old-time, jazz and even a dash of heavy metal and punk.
Get ready for the barbecue on Grote Markt
The wild music will most likely make you hungry, so leave plenty of room for barbecued burgers, chicken and even extra-large beef ribs! You'll also find true American barbecued corn on the cob. The Wild Rooster Festival has grown to become a super-sized festival, and it wouldn't be complete without feasting on this great food. Utterly irresistible.
Plan your trip to Wild Rooster
Getting to the Wild Rooster Festival couldn’t be easier by public transportation. Grote Markt is located centrally in The Hague, and many trams and metros stop there. Cycling is recommended, as parking is limited.