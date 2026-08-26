Rotterdam International Centre is hosting an event for new expats in Rotterdam to help give them a feel for the city. Sign up for free!

Are you new to Rotterdam and looking for practical information, useful contacts and a chance to meet other internationals and experts? Join Rotterdam International Centre for their Welcome to Rotterdam event on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Timmerhuis. The venue is in the city centre and easy to reach by public transport.

Welcome to Rotterdam programme

5.30pm : Walk-in with drinks

: Walk-in with drinks 6.00pm : Start of the plenary programme: Welcome to Rotterdam, a presentation regarding healthcare by Expat Health Clinic and a presentation on Dutch culture by Mental Fitness Coach

: Start of the plenary programme: Welcome to Rotterdam, a presentation regarding healthcare by Expat Health Clinic and a presentation on Dutch culture by Mental Fitness Coach 7.30pm : Networking drinks and expat fair

: Networking drinks and expat fair 8.45pm: End of the programme

3 great reasons to attend the Welcome to Rotterdam event

Here's why you should attend Welcome to Rotterdam:

Learn more about the Dutch healthcare system

Meet fellow internationals

Ask questions to local experts and service providers

Register for the Welcome to Rotterdam event

Would you like to attend the Welcome to Rotterdam event at the Rotterdam International Centre? Please register in advance via the button below so the organisers can prepare for your visit. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact them at info@rotterdaminternationalcenter.nl.