Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Welcome to Rotterdam

Welcome to Rotterdam

Welcome to Rotterdam

-
Timmerhuis, Halvemaanpassage 1, 3011 DL Rotterdam
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Rotterdam International Centre is hosting an event for new expats in Rotterdam to help give them a feel for the city. Sign up for free!

Are you new to Rotterdam and looking for practical information, useful contacts and a chance to meet other internationals and experts? Join Rotterdam International Centre for their Welcome to Rotterdam event on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the Timmerhuis. The venue is in the city centre and easy to reach by public transport.

Welcome to Rotterdam programme 

  • 5.30pm: Walk-in with drinks
  • 6.00pm: Start of the plenary programme: Welcome to Rotterdam, a presentation regarding healthcare by Expat Health Clinic and a presentation on Dutch culture by Mental Fitness Coach
  • 7.30pm: Networking drinks and expat fair
  • 8.45pm: End of the programme

Welcome to Rotterdam

3 great reasons to attend the Welcome to Rotterdam event

Here's why you should attend Welcome to Rotterdam:

  • Learn more about the Dutch healthcare system
  • Meet fellow internationals
  • Ask questions to local experts and service providers  

Register for the Welcome to Rotterdam event

Would you like to attend the Welcome to Rotterdam event at the Rotterdam International Centre? Please register in advance via the button below so the organisers can prepare for your visit. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact them at info@rotterdaminternationalcenter.nl.

Sign up for free!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

European Heritage Days | Open Monumentendag
-
Record & CD Fair in Rotterdam Ahoy
Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BA,
Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
IamExpat Webinar on Expat Burnout: Prevention, Recovery, and Navigating the Dutch system
Online
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.