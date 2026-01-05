Box 3 tax in the Netherlands is now more complex than ever, with the new bridging legislation leaving many taxpayers confused and uncertain about how to navigate the changes.

Join Luke Staden, founder of Staden Financial Management, for a straightforward and practical webinar on how to understand the new Box 3 tax system, minimise your tax liability, and make informed decisions for the future.

What you’ll learn

Here's an overview of what you'll learn at the webinar:

Changes introduced by the bridging legislation

How to calculate your Box 3 tax under the new rules

Actionable strategies to reduce your Box 3 tax burden

Whether green investments are worth it

Why bonds are being penalised while CFDs are encouraged

How to time your asset purchases

Whether Is Spaargeld B.V. is the right choice for your investments

And much more!

About the host

Staden Financial Management is a financial advisory firm founded by expats for expats. They provide expert investment advice and guidance with a novel approach, reducing the conflicts of interest that are common within financial advice. Using the Staden Model, they align client and adviser interests to make sure they always put their clients first.