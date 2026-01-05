Webinar: Discover How to Reduce Your Box 3 Tax
Webinar: Discover How to Reduce Your Box 3 Tax
Box 3 tax in the Netherlands is now more complex than ever, with the new bridging legislation leaving many taxpayers confused and uncertain about how to navigate the changes.
Join Luke Staden, founder of Staden Financial Management, for a straightforward and practical webinar on how to understand the new Box 3 tax system, minimise your tax liability, and make informed decisions for the future.
What you’ll learn
Here's an overview of what you'll learn at the webinar:
- Changes introduced by the bridging legislation
- How to calculate your Box 3 tax under the new rules
- Actionable strategies to reduce your Box 3 tax burden
- Whether green investments are worth it
- Why bonds are being penalised while CFDs are encouraged
- How to time your asset purchases
- Whether Is Spaargeld B.V. is the right choice for your investments
- And much more!
About the host
Staden Financial Management is a financial advisory firm founded by expats for expats. They provide expert investment advice and guidance with a novel approach, reducing the conflicts of interest that are common within financial advice. Using the Staden Model, they align client and adviser interests to make sure they always put their clients first.
From family planning to retirement planning, they work closely with you to provide tailored investment portfolios to reach your goals. Let them guide you toward a confident, secure financial future today.
Register for free
Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just looking to optimise your tax situation, this session will provide clear insights and practical advice tailored for taxpayers in the Netherlands.
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain clarity and take control of your Box 3 tax planning. Sign up for the webinar for free!