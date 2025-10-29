Words deceive, bodies reveal. This theatre piece is in English and explores hidden truths and the discomfort that can arise from past choices. Get your tickets to We Don’t Live Here Anymore at DeLaMar in Amsterdam.

A poetic theatre piece that challenges our reasoning and imagination

Two couples, seemingly closely connected, become caught up in a web of desires, guilt and betrayal. Is it pure passion, an escape from the mundane, or a deep emptiness that drives them? Secrets are whispered, and the truth is twisted. How much remains hidden between lovers and friends? And what responsibility do you take for your own actions?

Jakop Ahlbom, the director, invited Marijke Schermer to write this new theatre text, We Don’t Live Here Anymore, for the company. In the show, we hear the characters’ dialogues as voice-overs in English, while the performers express their inner emotions in Ahlbom’s unique language of movement.

The characters’ emotional lives are visualised by (the bodies of) the performers, while we listen to their conversations. What is said, and what remains unspoken?