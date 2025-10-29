Home
We Don't Live Here Anymore

Photo: Rahi Rezvani 

DeLaMar Theatre, Marnixstraat 402, 1017 PL Amsterdam
Tickets from 19,50 euros
Words deceive, bodies reveal. This theatre piece is in English and explores hidden truths and the discomfort that can arise from past choices. Get your tickets to We Don’t Live Here Anymore at DeLaMar in Amsterdam.

A poetic theatre piece that challenges our reasoning and imagination

Two couples, seemingly closely connected, become caught up in a web of desires, guilt and betrayal. Is it pure passion, an escape from the mundane, or a deep emptiness that drives them? Secrets are whispered, and the truth is twisted. How much remains hidden between lovers and friends? And what responsibility do you take for your own actions?

Jakop Ahlbom, the director, invited Marijke Schermer to write this new theatre text, We Don’t Live Here Anymore, for the company. In the show, we hear the characters’ dialogues as voice-overs in English, while the performers express their inner emotions in Ahlbom’s unique language of movement.

The characters’ emotional lives are visualised by (the bodies of) the performers, while we listen to their conversations. What is said, and what remains unspoken?

Delamar Theatre We Dont Live Here AnymorePhoto: Rahi Rezvani 

Jakop Ahlbom's sources of inspiration for this show were the novellas We Don’t Live Here Anymore and In the Bedroom by Andre Dubus, the novel Revolutionary Road by Richard Yates, the film Closer by Mike Nichols, and Husbands and Wives by Woody Allen.

We Don’t Live Here Anymore is a piece about hidden truths and the discomfort that can arise when past choices start to feel restrictive. The characters find themselves at a breaking point, questioning themselves and their desires anew. Instead of contenting themselves with what is, they search for what could be. This poetic piece challenges our reasoning and imagination. It allows us to feel the pain, the doubts, and the strengths of lovers in transformation.

Delamar Amsterdam 2025Photo: Rahi Rezvani 

Prepare for a thought-provoking night of theatre in the heart of Amsterdam. We Don’t Live Here Anymore comes to DeLaMar from November 28 to 29 and will be performed in English. Tickets are available on the DeLaMar website.

