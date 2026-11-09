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Watch Springbok rugby with beer & boerie rolls at Saffa Huis Amsterdam

Watch Springbok rugby with beer & boerie rolls at Saffa Huis Amsterdam

Saffa Huis

Watch Springbok rugby with beer & boerie rolls at Saffa Huis Amsterdam

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Saffa Huis Clubhouse at RAFEL Street Art Bar, Piet Heinkade 4 Amsterdam
10 euros (15 euros for the final)
Get your tickets!

South African expats and rugby fans can watch the Springboks in the Nations Championship at the Saffa Huis Clubhouse in Rafel Street Art Bar, Amsterdam, throughout November 2026. Expect big screens, cold beers, boerie rolls and a house full of fans. The screenings continue on November 13 and 21, followed by Finals Weekend on November 27-29. 

A new home from home for South African rugby fans

The Nations Championships screenings mark the opening of what calls itself Amsterdam's new home from home for South Africans, expats and rugby fans. For one month, Saffa Huis is taking over Rafel Street Art Bar at Piet Hein Kade 4, a five-minute walk from Amsterdam Central Station, to show Springbok rugby on two big screens.

The idea is simple: "rugby is better with Saffas." Fans are encouraged to bring their friends, including their expat friends, and show them what South African rugby hospitality looks like.

Cold beers, boerie rolls, chakalaka burgers & Saffa snacks

No rugby afternoon is complete without food from home. The menu includes boerie rolls, chakalaka burgers and other Saffa snacks, so fans can enjoy South African flavours while they follow the match.

Cold beers will be flowing at every screening, and every ticket comes with a free first beer.

Nations Championship Final

Four games on two big screens & a great international crowd

The series kicked off on Saturday, November 7, with Italy vs South Africa, and the Italian fans were very welcome too. The remaining screenings are:

  • November 13: France vs South Africa
  • November 21: Ireland vs South Africa
  • November 27-29: Nations Championship Finals

The Springboks' opponent and date for Finals Weekend are not yet confirmed, as pool standings decide the matches that weekend.

Book your Nations Championships tickets

Tickets cost 10 euros per match for the France and Ireland games and 15 euros for the Finals. Head to the official Saffa Huis website for match details or to buy your tickets.

Get your tickets!
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