South African expats and rugby fans can watch the Springboks in the Nations Championship at the Saffa Huis Clubhouse in Rafel Street Art Bar, Amsterdam, throughout November 2026. Expect big screens, cold beers, boerie rolls and a house full of fans. The screenings continue on November 13 and 21, followed by Finals Weekend on November 27-29.

A new home from home for South African rugby fans

The Nations Championships screenings mark the opening of what calls itself Amsterdam's new home from home for South Africans, expats and rugby fans. For one month, Saffa Huis is taking over Rafel Street Art Bar at Piet Hein Kade 4, a five-minute walk from Amsterdam Central Station, to show Springbok rugby on two big screens.

The idea is simple: "rugby is better with Saffas." Fans are encouraged to bring their friends, including their expat friends, and show them what South African rugby hospitality looks like.

Cold beers, boerie rolls, chakalaka burgers & Saffa snacks

No rugby afternoon is complete without food from home. The menu includes boerie rolls, chakalaka burgers and other Saffa snacks, so fans can enjoy South African flavours while they follow the match.