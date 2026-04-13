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Volunteer Café for Internationals

Volunteer Café for Internationals

Volunteer Café for Internationals

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IN Amsterdam office, World Trade Center Amsterdam, Tower Two, ground floor (entrance via Zuidplein), Strawinskylaan 1767, 1077 XX Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Volunteering is a great way to feel more at home in the Amsterdam area. You can engage with your local community and give something back at the same time. To find out more, come along to IN Amsterdam's Volunteer Café for Internationals.

Whether you’re looking for a new challenge, want to develop your skills, expand your network or learn more about local culture, volunteering is a great way of making it happen. Hosted by IN Amsterdam and the Volunteer Centre Amsterdam (VCA), a variety of local organisations will be at the Volunteer Café to talk about their work. Whatever your interests, you’re sure to discover a volunteering opportunity that suits you. 

Volunteer Café programme 

Here is an overview of what to expect at the IN Amsterdam Volunteer Cafe:

  • Welcome speech from IN Amsterdam 
  • Pitches from local organisations working in areas such as the environment, animal welfare, social support and sports 
  • Speed dating - participants will be divided into groups for conversations with organisation representatives  
  • Networking 
  • Closing 

Give back to the community while expanding your circle

This in-person event provides a chance for internationals to figure out how to gain volunteer experience in the Amsterdam area, and meanwhile expand their social circles by meeting fellow internationals from the area, sharing experiences and tips about living in and around Amsterdam.

Prospective volunteers can even expand their professional networks as well, as representatives from local NGOs and nonprofit organisations will be there, all of whom are eager to work with international volunteers! There will be something for everyone, no matter your background or area of expertise.

Event details

  • Date: October 30, 2025
  • Time: 6pm-8pm
  • Costs: free (registration required)
  • Location: IN Amsterdam office, World Trade Center Amsterdam, Tower Two, ground floor (entrance via Zuidplein), Strawinskylaan 1767, 1077 XX Amsterdam

Sign up for free

Sign up for the Volunteer Cafe in advance online. Attendance is free, but registration is required, so reserve your spot today!

Sign up for free!
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