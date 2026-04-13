Volunteering is a great way to feel more at home in the Amsterdam area. You can engage with your local community and give something back at the same time. To find out more, come along to IN Amsterdam's Volunteer Café for Internationals.

Whether you’re looking for a new challenge, want to develop your skills, expand your network or learn more about local culture, volunteering is a great way of making it happen. Hosted by IN Amsterdam and the Volunteer Centre Amsterdam (VCA), a variety of local organisations will be at the Volunteer Café to talk about their work. Whatever your interests, you’re sure to discover a volunteering opportunity that suits you.

Volunteer Café programme

Here is an overview of what to expect at the IN Amsterdam Volunteer Cafe:

Welcome speech from IN Amsterdam

Pitches from local organisations working in areas such as the environment, animal welfare, social support and sports

Speed dating - participants will be divided into groups for conversations with organisation representatives

Networking

Closing

Give back to the community while expanding your circle

This in-person event provides a chance for internationals to figure out how to gain volunteer experience in the Amsterdam area, and meanwhile expand their social circles by meeting fellow internationals from the area, sharing experiences and tips about living in and around Amsterdam.