Are you an international student in Utrecht Region and would you like to know more about living and studying here? The International Welcome Centre Utrecht Region has got you covered. Attend the free Utrecht Region Study Event from October 11 to 15 to meet fellow students and learn about local student life in Utrecht, as well as language, healthcare and financial matters.

What to expect from the Utrecht Region Study Event

During this week-long event, you can:

Attend free webinars for useful information from experts in different fields.

Practice your Dutch and connect with fellow internationals at the Dutch Conversation Night.

Find information about studying and living in Utrecht Region on the event page.

Free webinars at Utrecht Region Study Event

There are several free webinars taking place at the Utrecht Region Study Event. Here's an overview of the webinar titles and when they take place:

October 11 at 11am: Dutch brings you further

October 12 at 2pm: Banking in the Netherlands

October 13 at 2pm: Navigating Dutch healthcare

October 14 at 2pm: Student life in Utrecht

Sign up for the Utrecht Region Study Event

Sign up for the Utrecht Region Study Event for free! It's organised by the International Welcome Centre.