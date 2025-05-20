Utrecht International Comedy Festival
For all internationals who love comedy: get ready for the largest comedy festival in the Benelux, the Utrecht International Comedy Festival!
One of the biggest comedy festivals in the world is back with even more high-profile stand-up comedy. With over 40 shows in 11 days this year, the Utrecht International Comedy Festival (UICF) presents names like Jordan Gray, Magic Tom & Yuri and Glenn Wool. From Feb 22 - Mar 4, the UICF will once again put the Dom city in the spotlight with cutting-edge themes.
For eleven editions, the UICF has been bringing people together to laugh. Comedy makes social and controversial topics negotiable, and heavy stuff becomes more digestible and even funny. Because the comedians come from all layers of society and from different cultures, comedy increases mutual understanding. And most importantly: laughing together is fun and healthy!
The Spanish Show
For the UICF, international really means international. After Dutch and English, it's high time to finally do that Spanish course to be able to enjoy an evening with hilarious Spanish-speaking comedians. Or if someone already speak Spanish anyway, that might be more logical and less work. Mexican-Venezo-American comedian Lara Ricote and the UICF put together a line-up of comedians en Español from all over the world that is truly 'muy rico.
Jordan Gray
Is It A Bird is a masterful piece of comedy that integrates music from Gray herself. Witness Gray as she tackles bigots, babies, boobs and even Batman. Her extravagant performance reminds us not to take life too seriously, in all its grand ideas, silliness, ingenious humour and an all-around good vibe.
And even more comedy!
The crown jewel of this 11-day festival is The Big Binge of Comedy at TivoliVredenburg on March 3 and 4. Complete the in comedy-festival atmosphere and see the best unknown stand-up comedians. Visitors can decide which shows to go to and with how many people to go with, all while enjoying a snack and a drink.
The Utrecht International Comedy Festival has become one of the most highly regarded comedy festivals in continental Europe. For anyone who likes ingenious jokes, this event is not one to miss. There are also bizarre philosophies that make visitors feel like they're included, all this combined with lightning fast interaction with the audience. Whether to laugh with a beer in hand or to be touched by a hilarious or sensitive story, the UICF is the place to be.
60 stand-up comedians in Utrecht
Utrecht International Comedy Festival presents three full nights of hilarity with more than 60 stand-up comedians from all around the world, many of whom perform in English.
Each day during the festival in Utrecht, from the late afternoon until late at night, you'll be guaranteed hours of laughter. The stand-up sets of multiple performances are either fully in English or fully in Dutch, so expats will be well informed about what language to expect and will not end up with a show they only half understand.
Get your comedy tickets
There will be many great international performers, so get your Utrecht International Comedy Festival tickets early!