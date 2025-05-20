For all internationals who love comedy: get ready for the largest comedy festival in the Benelux, the Utrecht International Comedy Festival!

Utrecht International Comedy Festival

One of the biggest comedy festivals in the world is back with even more high-profile stand-up comedy. With over 40 shows in 11 days this year, the Utrecht International Comedy Festival (UICF) presents names like Jordan Gray, Magic Tom & Yuri and Glenn Wool. From Feb 22 - Mar 4, the UICF will once again put the Dom city in the spotlight with cutting-edge themes.

For eleven editions, the UICF has been bringing people together to laugh. Comedy makes social and controversial topics negotiable, and heavy stuff becomes more digestible and even funny. Because the comedians come from all layers of society and from different cultures, comedy increases mutual understanding. And most importantly: laughing together is fun and healthy!

The Spanish Show

For the UICF, international really means international. After Dutch and English, it's high time to finally do that Spanish course to be able to enjoy an evening with hilarious Spanish-speaking comedians. Or if someone already speak Spanish anyway, that might be more logical and less work. Mexican-Venezo-American comedian Lara Ricote and the UICF put together a line-up of comedians en Español from all over the world that is truly 'muy rico.