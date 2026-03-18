Unlock your creativity at the Artist’s Way workshop

Bookmark

Looking to reignite your creative spark? The Artist’s Way is a powerful method designed to help you overcome creative blocks and rediscover inspiration in your life. Whether you're an artist, writer, entrepreneur, or simply someone seeking more creativity, this workshop is your gateway to transformation. Ready to reignite your creative spark? Book onto The Artist’s Way introductory workshop An introduction to The Artist’s Way in Amsterdam At the workshop in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 15, 2025, you will experience how The Artist's Way works and get to know Frederike Dekkers, a professional artist and expert in The Artist’s Way. She has been guiding participants through the process since 2008 and is known for her playful and warm approach. Join in for an engaging Sunday afternoon session filled with inspiring exercises, self-discovery and creative breakthroughs. Through simple writing exercises and hands-on activities, such as collage-making, you'll gain clarity on your creative desires and obstacles.

The workshop takes place in Amsterdam, in an inspirational, light-filled space where you can stare out of the window in thought before jotting down your new ideas and insights. This introductory session provides a welcoming and safe space to explore your creative potential. Plus, you’ll receive a personal message from yourself, delivered three months later, to remind you of your journey. If you enjoy the introductory session, you have the option to book onto the full group course, starting in September. More information is available below. Join the introductory workshop Here’s what you need to know about The Artist’s Way introductory workshop in Amsterdam: When : Sunday, June 15, 2025

: Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time : 2-5pm

: 2-5pm Where : Buurtsalon Jeltje, 1e Helmersstraat 106N, 1054 EG Amsterdam

: Buurtsalon Jeltje, 1e Helmersstraat 106N, 1054 EG Amsterdam Secure your spot: Tickets available online Don’t miss this opportunity to experience The Artist’s Way and unlock new possibilities in your life. Reserve your spot today!

The Artist’s Way The Artist’s Way, a book by Julia Cameron, has sold millions of copies worldwide. The book offers a method of creating space for new ideas - ideas that you then translate into small daily steps. The book has a magical structure. Over the course of 12 chapters, it gradually reveals how to harness creativity in all aspects of your life. The topics flow seamlessly into one another, creating a natural progression. All of the “small” changes lead to a significant shift: from feeling rushed to feeling inspired, from being bored to becoming an adventurer. You learn to see anger as a source of power and jealousy as a guide to your deepest desires. You learn to deal with your inner critic, and you become your own friendly coach. The Artist’s Way training starting in September If you enjoy the introductory session, you might want to book onto the group course, run by Frederike and starting in September.