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Unlock your creativity at the Artist’s Way workshop

Unlock your creativity at the Artist’s Way workshop

Unlock your creativity at the Artist’s Way workshop

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Buurtsalon Jeltje, 1e Helmersstraat 106N Amsterdam
35 euros
Book your spot

Looking to reignite your creative spark? 

The Artist’s Way is a powerful method designed to help you overcome creative blocks and rediscover inspiration in your life. Whether you're an artist, writer, entrepreneur, or simply someone seeking more creativity, this workshop is your gateway to transformation.

Ready to reignite your creative spark? Book onto The Artist’s Way introductory workshop

An introduction to The Artist’s Way in Amsterdam

At the workshop in Amsterdam on Sunday, June 15, 2025, you will experience how The Artist's Way works and get to know Frederike Dekkers, a professional artist and expert in The Artist’s Way. She has been guiding participants through the process since 2008 and is known for her playful and warm approach.

Artists Way Fre Dekkers

Join in for an engaging Sunday afternoon session filled with inspiring exercises, self-discovery and creative breakthroughs. Through simple writing exercises and hands-on activities, such as collage-making, you'll gain clarity on your creative desires and obstacles.

The workshop takes place in Amsterdam, in an inspirational, light-filled space where you can stare out of the window in thought before jotting down your new ideas and insights. This introductory session provides a welcoming and safe space to explore your creative potential. Plus, you’ll receive a personal message from yourself, delivered three months later, to remind you of your journey.

If you enjoy the introductory session, you have the option to book onto the full group course, starting in September. More information is available below.

Artists Way Cards 2

Join the introductory workshop

Here’s what you need to know about The Artist’s Way introductory workshop in Amsterdam:

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience The Artist’s Way and unlock new possibilities in your life. Reserve your spot today!

The Artist’s Way 

The Artist’s Way, a book by Julia Cameron, has sold millions of copies worldwide. The book offers a method of creating space for new ideas - ideas that you then translate into small daily steps. 

The book has a magical structure. Over the course of 12 chapters, it gradually reveals how to harness creativity in all aspects of your life. The topics flow seamlessly into one another, creating a natural progression.

All of the “small” changes lead to a significant shift: from feeling rushed to feeling inspired, from being bored to becoming an adventurer. You learn to see anger as a source of power and jealousy as a guide to your deepest desires. You learn to deal with your inner critic, and you become your own friendly coach.

Artist's Way Tadaa

The Artist’s Way training starting in September

If you enjoy the introductory session, you might want to book onto the group course, run by Frederike and starting in September.

The group course will run for 12 Wednesday evenings, starting from September 12, 2025. Together with a small group, you will work your way through the book and work on exercises to unleash your creative potential. Working in a group is more enjoyable and effective than trying to do it alone. It makes it easier to persist, even in challenging times.

Participants in The Artist’s Way course come from all walks of life. Previous participants have been aged between 25 and 75 and represent a huge variety of professions: not just artists and writers, but also hairdressers, psychologists, musicians, philosophers and consultants.

To learn more about The Artist’s Way method and discover whether the course might be right for you, book onto the introductory workshop in June.

Book your spot
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