Undutchables Eurovision Songfestival party 2019: Calling all comic & superheroes

Join the Undutchables team and internationals from all over the world for one of the most anticipated parties of the year. On May 18, 2019, Undutchables is hosting their annual Eurovision Songfestival party. Just like every year, the party will have a theme. This year, the theme is Calling all Comic & Superheroes. You are invited to put your mask on and party! Are you feeling heroic?

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Are you ready to dance (and perhaps save the world)?

There will be a private viewing area with a Silent Disco where you can watch the Eurovision song contest unfold. At the same time, there will be a DJ downstairs for those who want to dance. Put your VR glasses on and, who knows, you might actually save the world.

Or how about you make a memorable photo with your fellow superheroes in a glowing photo-booth - you can't miss it! But remember to keep your mask on. You do not want to give your secret identity away...

Super snacks for superheroes

Undutchables knows that partying as a superhero requires a lot of energy. Don't worry, they've got you covered! Recharge your battery (superhero pun!) with their super snacks. And, of course, don't forget to hydrate and party on. Villains beware, if you find yourself in the midst of this crowd, there will be no turning back.