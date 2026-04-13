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TwitchCon is bringing two whole days of Twitch-based content to Rotterdam, with appearances from the hottest streamers and the coolest creators out there. TwitchCon Europe It is very difficult to describe an event like TwitchCon, as there is just so much variety in what you can experience. Most conventions have a theme that they are set around, but TwitchCon celebrates everyone and anyone who uses Twitch to stream to the big wide world. This means there are people here who focus on mental health, others who are into sharing their recipes, people who dominate at Baldur's Gate, and those who like to share their travels. It's fair to say, that whatever you are into, you'll find someone here who shares your interest! With only two TwitchCon events this year, and the other being held in San Diego, this is bound to be a hugely popular event, with people coming from across Europe to visit and take part.

Twitch rivals Competition, competition and competition is what makes the Twitch Rivals section of the programme so compelling. Some are specific events, such as MC Championships, where the greatest Minecraft players from around the world will battle it out live, with opportunities for audience participation. There will also be the adorable yet angry Party Animals fights, where you can watch top streamers play as a gorilla wrestling a duck or a corgi with a lollipop weapon trying to take out a crocodile. Some, however, are broader and way more out there, such as the Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge. Designed to keep streamers on their toes, this will be a mixture of real life and digital games, all dreamed up by the organisers so no practice has been possible. This is not to be missed! This event will also be live-streamed, so for those who can't make it, you can watch at home in your pyjamas. Creator camps As well as all the fun and games, there are also plenty of useful and informative events. The Creator Camp sessions are interactive discussion sessions to help you make your own Twitch channel better than ever. Whether you struggle with building a strong brand, or coming up with ideas for cross-genre promotions, these spaces should give you all the inspiration you need! Loot cave and stalls Otherwise known as the merchandise store, the loot cave is full of the hottest new designs of Twitch-themed products. The merch here is inspired by the host city Rotterdam and won't be available anywhere else, so grab it while you can!