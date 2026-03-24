It’s tulip season, and that means magnificent flowers on show in the Netherlands. If you can’t get enough of the bright, mesmerising sight of tulips, then the Tulip Festival of the North East Polder is for you - this reclaimed land in Flevoland is utterly breathtaking!

Tulip Route of the North East Polder in the Netherlands

This is ideal for a car trip, with a fully signposted route around the North East Polder. It can also be a great day out by bicycle or even on foot. The route is very well planned and allows you to stop at various locations that offer activities, such as open gardens.

There is even a special tulip garden along the route that allows you to pick your own bouquet of tulips.

Flevoland and its tulip fields

Flevoland, to the east of North Holland and South Holland, is renowned for its tulip fields.