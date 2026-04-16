TNW Conference 2021 is all about deep learning and the future of technology. On September 30 and October 1, 2021, over 24.500 digital minds will come together to join the global tech conversation. Attend 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, in-person and / or online.

TNW Conference 2021 – A tech event like no other

TNW Conference is an award-winning technology festival set in Amsterdam, offering two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has grown into one of Europe’s leading technology events and the 15th edition of the conference will bring together 24.500 attendees from all over the world. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.

TNW Conference has been running since 2006 and has proven itself as the prime hub that gathers together technology agents driving business innovation. The festival was dubbed “The most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. Themes that TNW explores are wide-ranging, which is exactly why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival, from AI to young visionaries and from machine learning to women in tech.

The future of technology

The TNW Conference 2021 gathers together some of the foremost speakers to bring the attendees up to speed on the future of technology. The line-up at TNW consists of world-class speakers, tech executives, top-tier investors and promising startups.