TNW Conference 2021
TNW Conference 2021
TNW Conference 2021 is all about deep learning and the future of technology. On September 30 and October 1, 2021, over 24.500 digital minds will come together to join the global tech conversation. Attend 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, in-person and / or online.
TNW Conference 2021 – A tech event like no other
TNW Conference is an award-winning technology festival set in Amsterdam, offering two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has grown into one of Europe’s leading technology events and the 15th edition of the conference will bring together 24.500 attendees from all over the world. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.
TNW Conference has been running since 2006 and has proven itself as the prime hub that gathers together technology agents driving business innovation. The festival was dubbed “The most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. Themes that TNW explores are wide-ranging, which is exactly why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival, from AI to young visionaries and from machine learning to women in tech.
The future of technology
The TNW Conference 2021 gathers together some of the foremost speakers to bring the attendees up to speed on the future of technology. The line-up at TNW consists of world-class speakers, tech executives, top-tier investors and promising startups.
Five main stages will tie together inspiring keynotes from bestselling authors, futurists, entrepreneurs and tech leaders. Attendees can participate in roundtables and influencer sessions that cover the content creation process in subjects like AI, Growth hacking, Cloud, VR, Fintech, Data, Branding, Media, Product Development, Funding and much more.
Speakers at TNW Conference 2021
Some of the speakers announced so far include:
- Jitse Groen, Founder & CEO, Justeat Takeaway.com
- Hannah Murphy, Technology Correspondent, The Financial Times
- SC Moatti, Managing Partner, Mighty Capital
- Robert Erdmann, Senior Scientist & Full Professor at the Rijksmuseum & UvA
- Spenser Skates, Founder & CEO, Amplitude
- Joost Rietveld, Global VP Operations, Too Good to Go
- William Zeng, Head of Quantum Research, Goldman Sachs
- Tracey Follows, CEO, Futuremade
- Tom Raftery, Global VP, SAP
Conference tracks at TNW Conference 2021
The programme will be spread across five different tracks: from AI to design, e-commerce, sustainability, branding, and transport, there is sure to be a track for everyone. The global speaker lineup and high-quality content will be combined with an immersive in-person and / or digital networking experience, presentations and workshops throughout both days.
A range of tickets is available to suit any type of attendee, whether they are tuning in to enjoy the speakers, book business meetings, or network with executives. Join the 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, in-person and/or online.
Get tickets to TNW Conference 2021 now!
Whether you are an entrepreneur, marketing manager, product owner, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer, TNW Conference 2021 is designed to help you understand the future of technology and gain actionable insights that can be implemented today.
You can book your TNW Conference 2021 tickets on the conference website. Whether you're attending to gain knowledge and inspiration or to meet new business contacts, TNW has the perfect ticket for your needs.