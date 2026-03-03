Home
-
The Hague Tech, Waldorpstraat 5, 2521 CA The Hague
Free (registration required)
Many residents of The Hague are unsure if they can vote, what the city council actually does, or how local politics affects daily life. This evening makes it simple and accessible. Sign up to secure your place!

Make The Hague feel like home. Join ACCESS, Holland Park Media and Volunteer The Hague for drinks, a practical voting intro, and a moderated live Q&A with local parties. 

Event details

  • For: International residents living in The Hague
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 6pm-9pm (doors open at 5pm for drinks and mingling)
  • Location: The Hague Tech, Waldorpstraat 5, The Hague
  • Sign up: on the Volunteer The Hague website

Attend the election night in The Hague

You asked, they listened. Together with ACCESS, Holland Park Media and Volunteer The Hague's parent organisation, PEP Den Haag, they're bringing you a new community evening on Tuesday, March 10, 2026: The Hague Local Election Night at The Hague Tech (Waldorpstraat 5).

How do you feel at home in your adopted city? How do you become part of the fabric of life here, not just passing through it? Many people start with volunteering, and for good reason: it’s one of the fastest ways to meet people, understand your neighbourhood, and contribute in a tangible way. But there’s another powerful way to shape your everyday life in The Hague, and it only comes around once every four years: municipal elections.

The Hague is home to around 70.000 expats and internationals, many of whom are eligible to vote, yet lots of residents are unsure if they can vote, what the city council actually does, or how local politics affects daily life. This evening makes it simple and accessible.

You will get a clear, practical intro to who can vote and how it works, plus what the municipality decides on (think housing, mobility, public space, local services, and more). Then political parties will share their priorities in English and join a moderated live Q&A where you can ask what matters to you. The event will wrap up with informal drinks and conversations.

Register and bring your friends

Have you been looking for a way to connect, get involved, or move from “living here” to “belonging here”? This is a great place to start. Register and bring friends who should know they have a voice, too.

