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The Hague Justice Week

The Hague Justice Week

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The Hague Justice Week

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The Hague

In the uncertain world we are living in, cooperation, accountability, and peaceful conflict resolution matter more than ever before. The Hague, being the International City of Peace and Justice, brings together people and institutions working to advance these values through law, diplomacy, and international cooperation.

80 Years and Beyond: Renewing the promise of peace and justice through law

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) marks its 80th anniversary in 2026, so The Hague Justice Week 2026 is both a moment of reflection and a call to action.

The theme of this year's edition is"80 Years and Beyond: Renewing the Promise of Peace and Justice through Law", inspired by the 80th anniversary of the International Court of Justice. Together, we aim to highlight how peace, justice, and international cooperation can respond to today's challenges and help shape a more peaceful future.

Peace and justice through law

Rooted in The Hague but extending far beyond the city, The Hague Justice Week takes place across multiple venues in The Hague, at partner locations throughout the Netherlands and internationally, and online. Whether attending in person or remotely, visitors can engage with a diverse programme and connect with the global community working to advance peace and justice.

What to expect at The Hague Justice Week

Here's what's on during The Hague Justice Week:

  • Inspiring events and conversations
  • Leading voices from the peace and justice community
  • Exhibitions and cultural programmes
  • Networking and collaboration opportunities
  • Activities for professionals, students, and the wider public
  • In-person, online, and hybrid participation

Attend The Hague Justice Week in The Hague

The Hague Justice Week takes place from November 16-20. Stay tuned by checking out The Hague Humanity Hub website for the most up-to-date event information.

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